One dead, seven injured in Alexandria house fire

One man died and three other people were airlifted to the Twin Cities for treatment after a house fire Wednesday morning in Alexandria.

Two other residents of the home, and two first responders, also were injured. They were treated and released from the hospital in Alexandria.

The city’s police department said the fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Jefferson Street.

First responders found one man dead inside the home, and five other residents injured. An update on the conditions of the three people airlifted to the Twin Cities was not available Wednesday afternoon.

An Alexandria police officer and a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy were injured during rescue efforts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by local officials and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The names of the man who died and the people who were injured have not been released.