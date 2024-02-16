Things to know about the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration

Authorities on Friday said two juveniles have been detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges in connection with the shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration. The two were being held at a juvenile detention center. The shooting happened outside the city’s historic Union Station. One woman was killed and 22 people were injured — about half of whom were under the age of 16. The shooting happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers.

Police said a dispute may have led to the shooting, as gunshots rang out at the end of the celebration outside the city’s historic Union Station. Fans had lined the parade route and some even climbed trees and street poles or stood on rooftops to watch as players passed by on double-decker buses. The team said all players, coaches, staffers and their families were safe and accounted for after the shooting.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who attended with his wife and mother and ran for safety when shots were fired, said the shooting happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers in the building and nearby.

Here’s what we know:

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

The investigation

Authorities said Friday that two juveniles have been detained “on gun-related and resisting arrest charges” and were being held at a juvenile detention center. A news release from the Jackson County Family Court said more charges are expected, pending a continuing investigation by Kansas City police.

The Jackson County Family Court said in a statement that the juveniles were charged Thursday and are being detained in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center. Further charges were expected as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.

The victims

The 22 people injured in the shooting ranged in age from 8 to 47, and half of them were under the age of 16, Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference Thursday. A mother of two was killed.

Radio station KKFI said via Facebook that Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the host of “Taste of Tejano,” was killed. Lopez-Galvan, whose DJ name was “Lisa G,” was an extrovert and devoted mother, said Rosa Izurieta and Martha Ramirez, two childhood friends who worked with her at a staffing company. Izurieta said Lopez-Galvan attended the parade with her husband and her adult son, a loyal Kansas City sports fan who also was shot.

Lopez-Galvan played at weddings, quinceañeras and at an American Legion bar and grill, mixing Tejano, Mexican and Spanish music with R&B and hip hop. Izurieta and Ramirez said Lopez-Galvan’s family is active in the Latino community, and her father founded the city’s first mariachi group, Mariachi Mexico, in the 1980s.

Taylor Swift was among those donating to GoFundMe pages set up for Lopez-Galvan’s family. Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, made two $50,000 donations Friday.

Victims of the shootings were taken to several hospitals and as of Friday, most had been released.

The witnesses

The police chief said the parade likely attracted 1 million people in the city with a population of about 508,000 people and a metropolitan area of about 2.2 million.

Trey Filter of Wichita, Kansas, said he was walking to his car with his wife and two children when he saw “a mess starting to unfold.” He and another man tackled a person and kept him pinned down until officers arrived. It wasn’t immediately clear if the person was involved in the shooting, but Filter’s wife, Casey, saw a gun nearby and picked it up.

Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith shared his WWE title belt to help calm a young boy. Smith, who sported the belt during the celebration, noticed the frightened boy, who was with his father. He told Good Morning America that he and long snapper James Winchester were among those sheltering in a closet and that Winchester “was very instrumental in keeping people calm.”

Gene Hamilton, 61, of Wichita, Kansas, said he was sitting in the area when he heard what sounded like a lot of fireworks and everyone was running.

Manuel Vigil, 43, said he heard shots that sounded like fireworks as he posed for pictures with a group near where a band had played.

Kansas City officials have set up tents in a city park, near where the rally location, to let people pick up items left behind in the panic. Staff will help people find their belongs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Tuesday.

City’s history

Kansas City has struggled with gun violence, and in 2020 it was among nine cities chosen by the U.S. Justice Department in an effort to crack down on violent crime. In 2023, the city matched its record with 182 homicides, most of which involved guns.

Mayor Lucas has joined with mayors across the country in calling for new laws to reduce gun violence, including mandating universal background checks.

Missouri gun laws

Wednesday’s shooting occurred in a state with few gun regulations and historic tension over how cities handle crime. But what, if any, action Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature will take in response to the shooting is unclear. Dozens of policymakers from Missouri and neighboring Kansas were caught in the chaos. Some have vowed to take action. Efforts to make it harder to own and possess firearms are unlikely to pass in the state’s GOP-led Legislature. A rare exception to Republicans’ fierce resistance to gun regulations is an effort to crack down on celebratory gunfire, which has been an issue in Kansas City.

Violence at sports celebrations

Wednesday’s shooting is the latest at a sports celebration in the U.S. A shooting wounded several people last year in Denver after the Nuggets’ NBA championship.

Championship celebration security

Kansas City’s mayor and security experts say it could be time to rethink championship celebrations. Mayor Quinton Lucas said Thursday that the city will continue to celebrate its victories and next month’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will go on as scheduled. But Lucas told local television station KMBC that if the Chiefs win another Super Bowl, it might be better to have a smaller party at their home stadium, where security can be managed more easily. Security experts say large gatherings and the prevalence of guns can be a deadly combination.