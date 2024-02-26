Mitchell Hamline School of Law names new president

The Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul will soon have a new leader.

The school’s board of trustees announced Monday that Camille Davidson will become president and dean of Mitchell Hamline on July 1.

“Camille emerged early as a clear standout in an extremely qualified field,” said former trustee Jim Jacobson in a press release. “Her extensive experience as a scholar and administrator, commitment to supporting students, and fundraising success make her an excellent choice for Mitchell Hamline.”

Davidson is currently the dean of the Southern Illinois University School of Law and has been in the role since 2020. She recently helped secure a $10 million dollar donation, the largest gift in that university’s history, according to the press release. It also says the number of applications to SIU, student diversity and the employment rate for graduates all increased under her leadership.

“I am thrilled to be leading Mitchell Hamline,” said Davidson, who specializes in health law, including bioethics and medical malpractice. “Mitchell Hamline’s record of innovation and adaptability — including launching the first-in-the-nation Blended Learning program — speaks to its independence and forward-looking approach.”

In 2015, the school became the first approved by the American Bar Association to allow students to earn law degrees through a mix of online and in-person classes, according to its website.

Davidson will be the first Black woman to lead Mitchell Hamline or its predecessor institutions. She’ll replace interim president Jim Hilbert.