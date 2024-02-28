Basketball star Caitlin Clark will be chasing scoring records at Iowa-Minnesota game

Caitlin Clark of Iowa has extended her NCAA career scoring record in women's basketball to 3,617 points and is now 33 points away from her next milestone — breaking Lynette Woodard's major college scoring record.

Last time out

Clark, last year's AP player of the year, finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in Sunday's 101-85 win over Illinois. She was 6 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 14 in 3-pointers, while playing 33 minutes. The Hawkeyes topped the 100-point mark for the ninth time this season.

Up next

No. 6 Iowa visits Minnesota on Wednesday night, the teams' second meeting of the season. Clark had 35 points and 10 assists in the Dec. 30 win over the Golden Gophers.

How to watch

Tipoff is 8 p.m. Central in Minneapolis. The game will be streamed on Peacock.

Who are the all-time career scorers?

Woodard, a former Kansas star, holds the major women’s college basketball record with 3,649 points from 1977-81, before the NCAA took over women’s sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women's record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 of her points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

The men’s NCAA Division I record is held by LSU’s Pete Maravich, who finished his career with 3,667 points. He did it with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70); freshmen at that point weren’t allowed to play on varsity teams.

The all-time, all-division top college scorers' list (men and women):

1. John Pierce, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1990-94, 4,230 points. NAIA. (all-time leader, all divisions, men or women).

2. Philip Hutcheson, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1986-90, 4,106 points. NAIA.

3. Pearl Moore, Francis Marion (S.C), 1975-79, 4,061 points. AIAW. (all-time women’s leader).

4. Travis Grant, Kentucky St., 1969-72, 4,045 points. NCAA D-II.

5. Grace Beyer, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 2020-current, 3,874 points (through Feb. 28). NAIA.

6. Miriam Walker-Samuels, Claflin (S.C.), 1987-1990, 3,855 points. NAIA.

7. Deb Remmerde, Northwestern (Iowa), 2004-08, 3,854 points. NAIA.

8. Bob Hopkins, Grambling (La.), 1953-56, 3,759 points. NCAA D-II.

9. Archie Talley, Salem College (W.Va.), 1973-76, 3,720 points. NCAA D-II.

10. Steve Platt, Huntington College (Ind.), 1971-74, 3,700 points. NAIA.

11. Pete Maravich, LSU, 1967-70, 3,667 points (all-time NCAA D-I leader, men or women).

12. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 2018-23, 3,664 points. NCAA D-I.

13. Lynette Woodard, Kansas, 1977-81, 3,649 points (women’s major college record). AIAW.

*Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2020-current, 3,617 points (through Feb. 27. All-time NCAA D-I women’s leader).