Minnesota climbs into three-way tie for first place in PWHL

Kendall Coyne Schofield and Taylor Heise each had a goal and an assist and Minnesota defeated Boston 4-0 on Wednesday to climb into a first-place tie in the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Minnesota caught up to Toronto and Montreal, all with 30 points.

Looking ahead as the teams enter the final third of the season, Minnesota (7-3-3-4) hosts last-place New York (2-4-3-7) on Saturday and Toronto (8-3-0-5) visits Montreal (7-3-3-4) on Sunday.

Coyne Scofield scored the first goal of the game with 2 minutes left in the first period, taking a pass from Heise at the top of the crease and finding the back of the net for her ninth point in the past 11 games.

Minnesota scored again nearly seven minutes into the second period when Michela Cava picked up the loose puck after a deflection and slipped it past the post where Boston goalie Aerin Frankel was trying to close the opening.

Grace Zumwinkle added an unassisted goal with about 5 minutes left in the third and Heise scored an empty-netter with 2 minutes remaining.

Nicole Hensley got the shutout, stopping 20 shots for Minnesota.

Frankel had 20 saves for Boston.

Boston (4-3-2-7) remains in a fourth-place tie with Ottawa (5-0-5-6).