Minnesota appeals court overturns USA Powerlifting transgender athlete ruling

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday partly reversed a 2023 decision that ruled in favor of an athlete who is a transgender woman.

JayCee Cooper had alleged that USA Powerlifting, a national organizer of powerlifting competitions, violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

Cooper claimed sexual discrimination in public accommodation and in business because the organization barred her from competing in the women’s division.

“USA Powerlifting did not exclude Ms. Cooper because of her gender identity. She simply was excluded from a women’s division because she had gone through puberty as a male and has significant strength advantages,” said USA Powerlifting’s attorney Ansis Viksnins.

In a two-to-one ruling Monday, the appeals panel overturned an earlier decision from a Ramsey County District Court judge, who had ruled in Cooper's favor. The panel stated her claims should be decided at trial.

“I think, of course, they turned her away, because she’s transgender. But that’s the issue that they want to send back for trial. We disagree with that. And we’ll have to decide what to do,” said Jess Braverman, the legal director for Gender Justice, which is helping represent Cooper.

Braverman says Cooper’s legal team is deciding whether to appeal Monday’s ruling.

In Judge Patrick Diamond’s 2023 ruling, he ordered USA Powerlifting to immediately stop discriminating according to sexual identity and to revise their policies within two weeks.

USA Powerlifting said the decision required them to “cease doing business” in Minnesota. They later relocated their Midwest Regionals from Minnesota to Wisconsin.

After Monday’s ruling, USA Powerlifting said the appeals court reversal means they will now continue to do business in Minnesota and that Minnesota residents can join the organization again.

USA Powerlifting has previously said they ban transgender women from participating in the women’s division due to fairness. The organization's website outlines their policies on transgender athletes, where they say, “USA Powerlifting is not a fit for every athlete and for every medical condition or situation.”

As an alternative, in 2020 USA Powerlifting created an “mx” division for people of any gender identity to compete against each other.