Minnesota Gophers basketball teams earn berths in NIT, WNIT

The University of Minnesota men’s and women’s basketball teams are heading to the postseason, with berths in the National Invitation Tournament and Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The men will open NIT play at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Indianapolis, taking on home team Butler. The women earned a spot in the WNIT, with their opening opponent and game details to be announced later Monday.

The Gopher men and Butler enter their tournament game with matching season records of 18-14. The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to a second-round match-up next weekend.

“We’re really excited to be invited into the prestigious NIT,” Gophers coach Ben Johnson said in a news release after the field was announced Sunday. “It’s a great opportunity for our team to continue to build, grow, get better and compete. Our guys are excited and looking forward to preparing for it this week. It’s the next great step for our program, and we’re ready to get back on the court.”

The postseason berth comes after the Gophers finished last season with a 9-22 record.

It’s the first time the Minnesota men’s team has played in the NIT since 2014, when the Gophers won the tournament. Minnesota is 3-1 all-time against Butler, entering Tuesday’s game.

Minnesota's Amaya Battle (right) attempts to drive to the basket against Laila Phelia of Michigan during the second half of a Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament second-round game at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 7. Aaron J. Thornton | Getty Images

For the Gopher women, their first-round WNIT game will be played either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, against an opponent to be announced later Monday.

It’ll be the seventh appearance in the tournament for Minnesota (16-15), which improved from an 11-19 record last season.

“We are excited to continue to compete and grow as a team,” Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in a news release. “This year we have had some incredible moments, faced adversity, but through it all we have continued to develop and improve. Getting the opportunity to be a part of the WNIT is a great honor and we are ready to get back on the court later this week.”