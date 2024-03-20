Vikings agree to terms with 8th-year veteran CB Shaquill Griffin, who joins his 5th team

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday with free agent cornerback Shaquill Griffin, adding some needed experience to an unproven position group.

The eighth-year veteran joins his fifth NFL team, after starting last season with Houston and then moving to Carolina after he was released.

Drafted by Seattle in the third round out of UCF in 2017, Griffin has started 79 of 89 games in his career with seven interceptions and 64 passes defensed. He was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019.

The Vikings had success with the addition last year of cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. in free agency, but there isn't much settled at the position beyond him.

Akayleb Evans was benched down the stretch last season. Mekhi Blackmon showed some promise as a rookie last year, but he played primarily in the slot. Andrew Booth Jr., who was part of the 2022 draft class with Evans, hasn't been a reliable contributor.