3 people escape serious injury after hot-air balloon crash in Rochester
Three passengers of a hot-air balloon escaped serious injury Wednesday evening after the balloon collided with power lines in Rochester and fell to the ground.
Rochester police said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. along U.S. Highway 63 between 40th and 48th Streets Southeast, on the city’s south side.
“Preliminary information indicates the balloon was trying to land in a field when a gust of wind pushed it into a power line. The basket became disconnected from the balloon and fell approximately 20-30 feet to the ground,” police reported in a news release Wednesday night.
Two of the three people aboard reported “very minor” injuries, police said.
The crash sparked a brush fire about 100 feet by 100 feet in size that was quickly extinguished by responding fire crews.
The balloon drifted away after separating from the basket and was found a couple of miles away.
Rochester police said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
