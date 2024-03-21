3 people escape serious injury after hot-air balloon crash in Rochester

Three passengers of a hot-air balloon escaped serious injury Wednesday evening after the balloon collided with power lines in Rochester and fell to the ground.

Rochester police said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. along U.S. Highway 63 between 40th and 48th Streets Southeast, on the city’s south side.

“Preliminary information indicates the balloon was trying to land in a field when a gust of wind pushed it into a power line. The basket became disconnected from the balloon and fell approximately 20-30 feet to the ground,” police reported in a news release Wednesday night.

Two of the three people aboard reported “very minor” injuries, police said.

The crash sparked a brush fire about 100 feet by 100 feet in size that was quickly extinguished by responding fire crews.

The balloon drifted away after separating from the basket and was found a couple of miles away.

Rochester police said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Rochester firefighters work to extinguish a fire caused by a hot air balloon crash near Highway 63 South on Wednesday. Courtesy of Rochester Fire Department