Kremlin says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

Russia’s Federal Security Service said 40 people died and more than 100 were wounded in an attack Friday at a Moscow concert hall.

The attack, which Russian authorities are investigating as terrorism, is the deadliest in Russia in recent years.

Several gunmen burst into the concert hall on the edge of Moscow and sprayed visitors with automatic gunfire, killing and wounding dozens and starting a massive blaze.

The attack comes days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.

This is a developing news story.