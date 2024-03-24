Snow day: School and college cancellations and delays from across Minnesota

As a winter storm continues to affect the region, dozens of school districts and colleges across Minnesota and in neighboring states have canceled classes, moved to online learning or opted to start classes two hours late on Monday.

Here’s a rundown of those delays and cancellations:

School districts

Closed

Albany

Alexandria

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Bertha-Hewitt

Bloomington Living Hope Lutheran

Brainerd

Chokio-Alberta

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

Cook County

Deer River

Duluth

Fergus Falls

Floodwood

Foley

Grand Rapids

Henning

Hill City

Isle

Kimball

Lac qui Parle Valley

Laporte

Little Falls

Melrose Area

Menahga

Milaca

Moose Lake

Mora

Mountain Iron-Buhl

Nashwauk-Keewatin

Nay Ah Shing

Northland-Remer

Ogilvie

Onamia

Osceola (Wis.)

Pelican Rapids

Pillager

Renville County West

Rock Ridge

Royalton

St. Croix Lutheran Academy

Sauk Rapids-Rice

Superior (Wis.)

Upsala

Verndale

Yellow Medicine East Families enjoy sledding amid the falling snow on Sunday at Fuller Park in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Moving to online/e-learning

Aitkin

Bemidji

Benson

Browns Valley

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig

Cambridge-Isanti

Cass Lake-Bena

Chisholm

Cromwell-Wright

Crosby-Ironton

DeLaSalle

Detroit Lakes

Eden Valley-Watkins

Edgerton

Frazee-Vergas

Hinckley-Finlayson

Lake Benton

Lake Park-Audubon

Lakeview

MACCRAY

Marshall

Mesabi East

Minneota

Minnewaska Area

Montevideo

Morris Area

Murray County Central

Nett Lake

New London-Spicer

New York Mills

Ortonville

Park Rapids

Parkers Prairie

Paynesville Area

Perham

Princeton

Red Lake

Rocori

St. Cloud

Sauk Centre

Staples-Motley

Swanville

Underwood

Wadena-Deer Creek

West Central Area

Wheaton Area

Willow River Matt Versaevel (right) and Will Versaevel, 3, watch their dog Nala catch a snowball in their front yard in Marshall as the snow began to fall more heavily in the late afternoon hours on Sunday. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

2-hour delay

Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Big Lake

Byron

Cedar Mountain

Chatfield

Chisago Lakes

Edina

Fillmore Central

Hudson (Wis.)

Kasson-Mantorville

Lanesboro

Lester Prairie

Red Rock Central

River Falls (Wis.)

St. Charles

St. Thomas Academy

Sibley East

Totino-Grace

Tracy Area

Triton

Wabasso Eric Bergquist brushes snow off of his car in northeast Minneapolis on Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Colleges

Closed

Central Lakes College — Brainerd and Staples campuses

Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College

Hennepin Technical College — Brooklyn Park and Eden Prairie campuses

Lake Superior College

Minnesota State Community and Technical College — Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls and Wadena campuses

Reduced or remote operations

Concordia University St. Paul

Dakota County Technical College

Inver Hills Community College

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

St. Cloud Technical & Community College

University of Minnesota Duluth

University of Minnesota Morris

University of Wisconsin-Superior