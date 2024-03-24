Snow day: School and college cancellations and delays from across Minnesota
Updated: 10:30 p.m. Sunday
As a winter storm continues to affect the region, dozens of school districts and colleges across Minnesota and in neighboring states have canceled classes, moved to online learning or opted to start classes two hours late on Monday.
Here’s a rundown of those delays and cancellations:
School districts
Closed
Albany
Alexandria
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Bertha-Hewitt
Bloomington Living Hope Lutheran
Brainerd
Chokio-Alberta
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley
Cook County
Deer River
Duluth
Fergus Falls
Floodwood
Foley
Grand Rapids
Henning
Hill City
Isle
Kimball
Lac qui Parle Valley
Laporte
Little Falls
Melrose Area
Menahga
Milaca
Moose Lake
Mora
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Nashwauk-Keewatin
Nay Ah Shing
Northland-Remer
Ogilvie
Onamia
Osceola (Wis.)
Pelican Rapids
Pillager
Renville County West
Rock Ridge
Royalton
St. Croix Lutheran Academy
Sauk Rapids-Rice
Superior (Wis.)
Upsala
Verndale
Yellow Medicine East
Moving to online/e-learning
Aitkin
Bemidji
Benson
Browns Valley
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig
Cambridge-Isanti
Cass Lake-Bena
Chisholm
Cromwell-Wright
Crosby-Ironton
DeLaSalle
Detroit Lakes
Eden Valley-Watkins
Edgerton
Frazee-Vergas
Hinckley-Finlayson
Lake Benton
Lake Park-Audubon
Lakeview
MACCRAY
Marshall
Mesabi East
Minneota
Minnewaska Area
Montevideo
Morris Area
Murray County Central
Nett Lake
New London-Spicer
New York Mills
Ortonville
Park Rapids
Parkers Prairie
Paynesville Area
Perham
Princeton
Red Lake
Rocori
St. Cloud
Sauk Centre
Staples-Motley
Swanville
Underwood
Wadena-Deer Creek
West Central Area
Wheaton Area
Willow River
2-hour delay
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Big Lake
Byron
Cedar Mountain
Chatfield
Chisago Lakes
Edina
Fillmore Central
Hudson (Wis.)
Kasson-Mantorville
Lanesboro
Lester Prairie
Red Rock Central
River Falls (Wis.)
St. Charles
St. Thomas Academy
Sibley East
Totino-Grace
Tracy Area
Triton
Wabasso
Colleges
Closed
Central Lakes College — Brainerd and Staples campuses
Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College
Hennepin Technical College — Brooklyn Park and Eden Prairie campuses
Lake Superior College
Minnesota State Community and Technical College — Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls and Wadena campuses
Reduced or remote operations
Concordia University St. Paul
Dakota County Technical College
Inver Hills Community College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
St. Cloud Technical & Community College
University of Minnesota Duluth
University of Minnesota Morris
University of Wisconsin-Superior
