Winter storm unfolds across Minnesota and Wisconsin

Education

Snow day: School and college cancellations and delays from across Minnesota

MPR News Staff
Person in the snow04
Ella Behrendt, 6, shovels snow off of her driveway in Wabasso with her sister Cora Behrendt, 8, as another wave of snow began to fall in the area on Sunday. “I wish we had a smaller driveway,” Ella said while shoveling.
Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Updated: 10:30 p.m. Sunday

As a winter storm continues to affect the region, dozens of school districts and colleges across Minnesota and in neighboring states have canceled classes, moved to online learning or opted to start classes two hours late on Monday.

Here’s a rundown of those delays and cancellations:

School districts

Closed

  • Albany

  • Alexandria

  • Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

  • Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

  • Bertha-Hewitt

  • Bloomington Living Hope Lutheran

  • Brainerd

  • Chokio-Alberta

  • Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

  • Cook County

  • Deer River

  • Duluth

  • Fergus Falls

  • Floodwood

  • Foley

  • Grand Rapids

  • Henning

  • Hill City

  • Isle

  • Kimball

  • Lac qui Parle Valley

  • Laporte

  • Little Falls

  • Melrose Area

  • Menahga

  • Milaca

  • Moose Lake

  • Mora

  • Mountain Iron-Buhl

  • Nashwauk-Keewatin

  • Nay Ah Shing

  • Northland-Remer

  • Ogilvie

  • Onamia

  • Osceola (Wis.)

  • Pelican Rapids

  • Pillager

  • Renville County West

  • Rock Ridge

  • Royalton

  • St. Croix Lutheran Academy

  • Sauk Rapids-Rice

  • Superior (Wis.)

  • Upsala

  • Verndale

  • Yellow Medicine East

    People enjoy heavy snowfall
    Families enjoy sledding amid the falling snow on Sunday at Fuller Park in Minneapolis.
    Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Moving to online/e-learning

  • Aitkin

  • Bemidji

  • Benson

  • Browns Valley

  • Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

  • Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig

  • Cambridge-Isanti

  • Cass Lake-Bena

  • Chisholm

  • Cromwell-Wright

  • Crosby-Ironton

  • DeLaSalle

  • Detroit Lakes

  • Eden Valley-Watkins

  • Edgerton

  • Frazee-Vergas

  • Hinckley-Finlayson

  • Lake Benton

  • Lake Park-Audubon

  • Lakeview

  • MACCRAY

  • Marshall

  • Mesabi East

  • Minneota

  • Minnewaska Area

  • Montevideo

  • Morris Area

  • Murray County Central

  • Nett Lake

  • New London-Spicer

  • New York Mills

  • Ortonville

  • Park Rapids

  • Parkers Prairie

  • Paynesville Area

  • Perham

  • Princeton

  • Red Lake

  • Rocori

  • St. Cloud

  • Sauk Centre

  • Staples-Motley

  • Swanville

  • Underwood

  • Wadena-Deer Creek

  • West Central Area

  • Wheaton Area

  • Willow River

    Person in the snow02
    Matt Versaevel (right) and Will Versaevel, 3, watch their dog Nala catch a snowball in their front yard in Marshall as the snow began to fall more heavily in the late afternoon hours on Sunday.
    Jackson Forderer for MPR News

2-hour delay

  • Benilde-St. Margaret’s

  • Big Lake

  • Byron

  • Cedar Mountain

  • Chatfield

  • Chisago Lakes

  • Edina

  • Fillmore Central

  • Hudson (Wis.)

  • Kasson-Mantorville

  • Lanesboro

  • Lester Prairie

  • Red Rock Central

  • River Falls (Wis.)

  • St. Charles

  • St. Thomas Academy

  • Sibley East

  • Totino-Grace

  • Tracy Area

  • Triton

  • Wabasso

    Snow outside01
    Eric Bergquist brushes snow off of his car in northeast Minneapolis on Sunday.
    Nicole Neri for MPR News

Colleges

Closed

  • Central Lakes College — Brainerd and Staples campuses

  • Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College

  • Hennepin Technical College — Brooklyn Park and Eden Prairie campuses

  • Lake Superior College

  • Minnesota State Community and Technical College — Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls and Wadena campuses

Reduced or remote operations

  • Concordia University St. Paul

  • Dakota County Technical College

  • Inver Hills Community College

  • Mitchell Hamline School of Law

  • St. Cloud Technical & Community College

  • University of Minnesota Duluth

  • University of Minnesota Morris

  • University of Wisconsin-Superior

