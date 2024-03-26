Live updates

Photos: Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses; search and rescue efforts continue

Grace Widyatmadja, NPR

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Md., on Tuesday.
Jay Fleming

Early Tuesday morning, a part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after the Dali, a nearly 1,000-foot-long container ship heading to Sri Lanka, crashed into it.

The collision launched a search-and-rescue operation as it was unclear how many people were in the Patapsco River. Officials say that eight construction workers were repairing potholes on the bridge at the time of the collapse. Two people have been rescued with one of them seriously injured. Authorities are calling it a "developing mass casualty event."

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Md.
Jay Fleming
Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
A blocked road that leads to the now-collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Gov. Wes Moore speaks at a news conference at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed.
Jay Fleming
People in Orchard Beach look at the Dali container ship and collapsed Francis Scott Key bridge.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Gov. Wes Moore speaks during a news conference at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU

