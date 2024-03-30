Minnesota

Photos: Maple Grove celebrates Holi, the Hindu festival of colors

MPR News Staff
Maple Grove, Minn.
People pour powder into their hands
Community members distribute highly pigmented and colorful powder as a part of the Holi festivities hosted by the Marathi Association of Minnesota at the Hindu Temple of Minnesota in Maple Grove on Saturday.
Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Holi, known as the Hindu festival of colors, is typically observed in Mach in India, Nepal and other South Asian countries.

The festival celebrates love, a time of rebirth and a time to embrace the good and release negative energy. MPR News freelance photographer Liam James Doyle went to Maple Grove on Saturday for Holi festivities hosted by the Marathi Association of Minnesota at the Hindu Temple.

People make offerings-1
Community members make offerings symbolizing prosperity and gather around the Holika Dahan fire.
Liam James Doyle for MPR News
A person raises their hands
Liam James Doyle for MPR News
People throw colored powder
Community members celebrate, covering one another in colorful powder as a part of the Holi festivities.
Liam James Doyle for MPR News
People cover one another in powder
Liam James Doyle for MPR News
People distribute powder
Community members distribute highly pigmented and colorful powder as a part of the Holi festivities.
Liam James Doyle for MPR NewsPeop
A family poses for a photo
Left to right, Aditi, Alexander, and Alon Brodie of New Brighton smile for a portrait together during the Holi festivities.
Liam James Doyle for MPR News
People throw colored poweder-2
Liam James Doyle for MPR News
A person holds a bag of powder
Liam James Doyle for MPR News
People dance at a festival
Community members dance together as a part of the Holi festivities.
Liam James Doyle for MPR News
People dance at a festival-1
Liam James Doyle for MPR News
People dance at a festival-3
Liam James Doyle for MPR News
People warm their hands by a fire
Community members dance together and warm their hands around the fire.
Liam James Doyle for MPR News
People dance together-4
Liam James Doyle for MPR News

