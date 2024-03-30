Photos: Maple Grove celebrates Holi, the Hindu festival of colors

Holi, known as the Hindu festival of colors, is typically observed in Mach in India, Nepal and other South Asian countries.
The festival celebrates love, a time of rebirth and a time to embrace the good and release negative energy. MPR News freelance photographer Liam James Doyle went to Maple Grove on Saturday for Holi festivities hosted by the Marathi Association of Minnesota at the Hindu Temple.
