Photos: Maple Grove celebrates Holi, the Hindu festival of colors

Holi, known as the Hindu festival of colors, is typically observed in Mach in India, Nepal and other South Asian countries.

The festival celebrates love, a time of rebirth and a time to embrace the good and release negative energy. MPR News freelance photographer Liam James Doyle went to Maple Grove on Saturday for Holi festivities hosted by the Marathi Association of Minnesota at the Hindu Temple.

Community members make offerings symbolizing prosperity and gather around the Holika Dahan fire. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Community members celebrate, covering one another in colorful powder as a part of the Holi festivities. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Community members distribute highly pigmented and colorful powder as a part of the Holi festivities. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Left to right, Aditi, Alexander, and Alon Brodie of New Brighton smile for a portrait together during the Holi festivities. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Community members distribute highly pigmented and colorful powder as a part of the Holi festivities. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Community members dance together as a part of the Holi festivities. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Community members dance together and warm their hands around the fire. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

