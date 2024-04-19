Highway to spell: Sign goof temporarily renames St. Paul’s Ayd Mill Road

Ayd Mill Road’s pronunciation — and mere existence— causes confusion, and now its spelling does too.

A new sign on Interstate 35E for the St. Paul street’s exit is misspelled as “Ady” Mill Road.

This isn’t the first time the Minnesota Department of Transportation made a spelling error. A sign for the town of Ogilvie, north of the Twin Cities, was misspelled as “Oglivie” last year.

MnDOT has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The street is named after John Ayd, who built a house and mill in the area in the 1800s. The city pronounces it “eyed,” not “aid” and definitely not “ady.”

New road signs in St. Paul misspell Ayd Mill Road as Ady Mill Rd. Andrew Krueger | MPR News