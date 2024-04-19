Minnesota

Highway to spell: Sign goof temporarily renames St. Paul’s Ayd Mill Road

MPR News Staff
A road sign spelled wrong
But, the sign behind the one spelled wrong is spelled correct.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Ayd Mill Road’s pronunciation — and mere existence— causes confusion, and now its spelling does too.

A new sign on Interstate 35E for the St. Paul street’s exit is misspelled as “Ady” Mill Road.

This isn’t the first time the Minnesota Department of Transportation made a spelling error. A sign for the town of Ogilvie, north of the Twin Cities, was misspelled as “Oglivie” last year.

MnDOT has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The street is named after John Ayd, who built a house and mill in the area in the 1800s. The city pronounces it “eyed,” not “aid” and definitely not “ady.”

A road sign misspelled-2
New road signs in St. Paul misspell Ayd Mill Road as Ady Mill Rd.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

