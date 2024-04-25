Family of Yia Xiong files lawsuit against two police officers, city of St. Paul

The family of a man fatally shot by St. Paul police in 2023 is suing two officers and the city.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Ramsey County by the daughter of 65-year-old Yia Xiong alleges that St. Paul police officers Abdirahman Dahir and Noushue Cha were negligent and failed to follow department policies and training when they encountered Xiong holding a knife at his apartment complex in February 2023.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison jointly announced last month that the officers’ use of deadly force was justified, and that they would not face criminal charges.

Officers were called to Xiong’s apartment complex on Feb. 11, 2023, on a report that a man had threatened people with a knife.

Dahir and Cha found Xiong in a common area, and they shouted for him to stop and drop the knife as he walked away. Xiong went into his apartment and closed the door. As officers opened the door, Xiong held the “traditional Hmong knife” in front of him. Cha discharged his Taser, and Dahir fired several shots from his department-issued rifle.

Xiong’s death prompted protests by his family and community members.

The lawsuit filed by Xiong’s daughter, Mai Tong Xiong, accuses the officers of intentionally disregarding recent police reforms and policies emphasizing de-escalation.

And it claims that the officers’ actions “resulted in prejudicial disparate treatment due to Yia Xiong’s vulnerable status as (1) a Hmong immigrant unable to converse in English, (2) an elderly individual with a hearing disability, (3) a veteran with combat trauma.”

The lawsuit does not specify the damages being sought.

The city of St. Paul issued a statement saying it “is aware of the complaint and will engage in a thorough review before responding to the Court.”