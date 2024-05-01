Two high school athletes airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Forest Lake

Two high school track athletes were airlifted to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a car in Forest Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened just after 3:30 p.m. along U.S. Highway 61 at 202nd Street North, about a mile south of Forest Lake Area High School.

The Patrol said the two 15-year-old boys from Forest Lake were among a group of runners crossing the highway in a crosswalk when they were hit by the southbound car, driven by an 84-year-old man from Lindstrom.

Authorities have not released the teens’ names or an update on their conditions.

In a message to families and staff members, Forest Lake Area Schools Superintendent Steve Massey confirmed the injured teens were student athletes at the high school.

“Our hearts are with these students and their families,” Massey wrote.