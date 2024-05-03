Sharon Lubinski, first openly gay Minneapolis police officer and U.S. Marshal, dies at 71

A woman who blazed trails for others to come after her in the field of law enforcement has passed away at the age of 71.

Sharon Lubinski came out as the first openly gay Minneapolis police officer in 1993. She later became an assistant police chief and a U.S. Marshal.

Lubinski has also been credited with making it easier for other gay and lesbian officers to advance within the department — such as the 2012 appointment of the city’s first woman and openly gay police chief, Janee Harteau.

“I just felt like, if I came forward that there might be a change in how people view gays and lesbians in both Minneapolis police as well as in the community,” Lubinski said. “I think it helped make some changes along those lines.”

Lubinski left the MPD after a more than 20-year career. However, she was not done with serving in law enforcement.

In 2009, Lubinski was nominated by President Barack Obama to be a U.S. Marshal, making her the first woman to fill that position for the state of Minnesota and the first openly gay person to fill that spot in the nation.

Lubinski, who once described herself as “a small town Wisconsin girl with a Green Bay Packer background,” got her start in law enforcement in her home state. She worked as an investigator for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office before she was hired by the MPD in 1987.

According to her obituary, Lubinski died April 19 and is survived by her spouse of 38 years as well as two siblings and many more relatives.

“Family was with Sharon as she passed, her life ending too soon,” it read. “Sharon’s smile, humor and kindness will be sorely missed by all.”

A memorial service will be held May 19.