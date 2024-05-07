St. Paul police officers fatally shoot woman

St. Paul police officers fatally shot a woman Monday night at a home on the city’s east side.

It happened just after 7:15 p.m. at a home on the 1100 block of Rose Avenue East.

In a statement issued early Tuesday, police said officers were responding to a report that someone was trying to take their own life.

“When officers arrived, a person in the home yelled for them to come inside and they were directed to a room at the back of the home. Officers were speaking to an adult woman and trying to determine how to help her, when the woman produced a handgun and pointed it at officers. Officers fired their duty weapons, striking the woman,” the police account stated.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

The woman died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation, and confirmed Monday night that its investigators had responded to the scene.

St. Paul police said the officers were wearing body cameras that were activated at the time of the shooting.

The officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.