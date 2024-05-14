Search crews recover body of missing kayaker from central Minnesota lake

The body of a kayaker missing since Saturday night was found Tuesday morning in a lake in central Minnesota.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 39-year-old Shane White of Overland Park, Kan., was found just before 9 a.m. in 11 feet of water about 800 feet from the southwest shore of Nest Lake, near Spicer.

White was staying at a vacation rental on the lake. The sheriff’s office said White went out alone in a kayak on Saturday night, and didn’t return. His kayak was found by searchers on Sunday.

More than 10 agencies were involved in the multi-day search.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

“The sheriff’s office would like to thank the dozens of fire and EMS volunteers who participated in the search, the community members who checked their property and provided us with information, and the Nest Lake Property Owners Association and O’Neil’s of Spicer for their generous donation of meals during the search,” the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Minnesota last weekend, a 15-year-old boy from Mountain Lake drowned while swimming at a county park in Brown County on Sunday.

It happened at Mound Creek County Park near Sanborn. The Brown County Sheriff's Office said witnesses saw the boy struggling while swimming at the park beach. He went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Sheriff’s deputies and other first responders found the boy and attempted to give aid. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last month, another 15-year-old boy from Mountain Lake drowned after jumping from a canoe to retrieve a lost oar on a Cottonwood County lake.