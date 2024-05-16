Vikings sign Robert Tonyan to add some depth at tight end while waiting for Hockenson’s return

The Minnesota Vikings have signed Robert Tonyan as they added depth at tight end while T.J. Hockenson recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Minnesota made room for Tonyan on the roster by waiving undrafted rookie free-agent linebacker Donovan Manuel on Thursday.

Tonyan, 30, caught 11 passes for 112 yards with the Chicago Bears last season after playing for the Green Bay Packers from 2018-22.

He has 148 receptions for 1,549 yards and 17 touchdowns. His best season came in 2020, when he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This signing will enable Tonyan to have some level of experience with every NFC North team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions in 2017, but he never played a game with them before getting released.

Hockenson tore his ACL in a Dec. 24 game against the Lions and underwent surgery on Jan. 29, putting his status for the start of the 2024 season in jeopardy.