As Trump eyes Minnesota, those nostalgic about his presidency prepare to activate

Retired teacher Horst Hanneken spends much of his time these days in his woodshop on a vast plot of land in central Minnesota, about 40 acres that he’s lived on for more than 40 years.

In that shop — outfitted with saws, drills and stacks of lumber — he crafts jewelry cases, wooden boxes to hold cremation ashes and other sturdy wares.

About as sturdy are Hanneken’s conservative political beliefs and his loyalty to former President Donald Trump’s brand of politics.

Trump campaign signs are on the walls of that woodshop, and he said more will eventually be visible outside, too. He’s voted for Trump in the past two elections and is gearing up to do it again this fall, regardless of how the former president’s legal matters shake out.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

“From a personal point of view, never cared for the guy,” Hanneken explains on a recent afternoon. “But I would vote for him in a minute. He did more for the working people in this country than the last five, six presidents combined.”

Hanneken spoke at length to MPR News as part of a new, occasional series that will focus on how voters of all philosophies perceive today’s political environment, the candidates and the election they’ll help decide.

The series will delve into how their political opinions are formed and have evolved, as well as what, if anything, could influence their decision on who to vote for or whether they’ll vote at all in a contest between two generally unpopular party nominees.

Hanneken fits into the “won’t budge” category in his support for Trump, who makes his initial 2024 campaign appearance in Minnesota voters on Friday. The presumptive GOP nominee will headline a fundraising dinner for the Minnesota Republican Party that coincides with its state endorsing convention.

Hanneken is nostalgic not only in his political preference — “Trump’s four years were good for any hard working American,” he says — but also for the way of life he remembers in his younger days.

Hanneken immigrated from Germany with his parents when he was a toddler. He’s 75 now. Prior to retiring, Hanneken taught German and English for almost 50 years at the local high school. He was also leader of the local teachers union.

“I was raised to be well-behaved and do what I was told,” he said.

Trump’s electoral challenge

Hanneken lives in rural Platte Township outside of Pierz, which is about 45 minutes north of St. Cloud.

It’s the epicenter of Trump country in Minnesota. Among communities with at least 1,000 total votes cast, nearby Pierz and its township were the most pro-Trump community, according to an APM Research Lab analysis of the state’s 2020 presidential election results. In Pierz, roughly 81 percent of the 1,066 total votes went to Trump, a margin of 63.4 percentage points over Biden's share of the vote.

Trump’s campaign will need to run up the score in places just like it in greater Minnesota, pull back suburban voters who were cool to him four years ago and minimize the losing margin in urban areas if the GOP candidate has any shot to capture a state reliably in the Democratic presidential column since 1976 — the longest streak for Democrats anywhere.

Trump lost in Minnesota both times he sought the White House. He fell 1.5 percentage points short in 2016, coming closer than any Republican since Ronald Reagan’s razor-thin loss to native son candidate Walter Mondale in 1984 — the only state Reagan didn’t win that year.

But in 2020, Trump lost in Minnesota by more than 7 percentage points to Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Minnesota Democrats and the Biden campaign are girding for a tougher fight here this time.

Hanneken longingly remembers growing up in central Minnesota in the 1950s when he says, regardless of religious or political beliefs, people worked together to solve problems rather than foment discontent.

Among Minnesota towns with at least 1,000 total votes cast, Pierz was the most pro-Trump town according to an APM Research Lab analysis of the 2020 presidential election results. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

“If there was a local crisis or a local issue both groups worked together. And in most of my lifetime, we haven’t seen that,” said Hanneken, who has written a few books on the history of nearby communities.

Hanneken also remembers citizens being much more orderly — the rule of law, as he sees it — used to be obeyed much more than it is now.

“I shouldn’t need a sawed off shotgun on every floor of my house waiting for somebody to bust in the door?” Hanneken said, pointing to a long-barrel gun propped up against a wall in his dining room.

He added, “If I ever have to protect myself, and I’ve told my kids, I’m old enough [that] if something happens, I’m taking somebody down.”

‘Why bother?’

Hanneken backed Trump in 2016 and in 2020. He dismisses the numerous criminal charges against the former president as harassment.

“Trump has made a living in the construction industry,” Hanneken said. “You don’t get to that point by being 100 percent honest. You don’t get to that point by being calm, rational and easygoing, you get that way by cutting throats. That doesn’t bother me.”

Hanneken credits Trump for cracking down on trade disparities, promoting U.S. manufacturing and energy production and doing all he could to stem the tide of illegal immigration. And, he contends, Democrats have abandoned working Americans.

“I grew up with those guys being in power. Back then they represented the working class,” said Hanneken. “There was a time where the Democrats stood for the American dream. I was convinced they were on our side.”

Hanneken said he doesn’t buy any Democratic rhetoric and is hard-pressed to understand why anyone would. Hanneken thinks Biden administration-led spending on green energy and other initiatives is a waste and says the federal government has gotten too bloated.

Hanneken counts Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan and Democrat John Kennedy as strong leaders. Hanneken says the nation needs a powerful leader right now. That world leaders knew not to taunt the U.S. when Trump was in charge.

“He could end the war in the Middle East tomorrow,” he said.

Many people who oppose Trump frame this fall’s election as so consequential that Democracy is on the line. Hanneken articulates the same sense of urgency as he talks about keeping Biden from a second term.

“The future of America is at stake here,” Hanneken said. “If we have another four years of Biden we are sold out. They will sell us down the river.”

Hanneken said he does not mind ruffling feathers. Many readers of the local newspaper, the Morrison County Record, see his frequently published letters to the editor and edgy commentaries.

Like many people who disagree with him, Hanneken is so convinced he has it right, he’s just waiting for the other side to come around to its senses — to his point of view.

As for trying to bridge the gap between his brand of politics and approaches favored by Democrats, “Why bother?” asks Hanneken.

“Politics now has divided a lot of families, divided a lot of people,” Hanneken said, “And I don’t know if we’re going to get past that.”

APM Research Lab data journalist Alyson Clary contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: In two weeks, Mark Zdechlik will introduce us to a Democratic voter who sees a Biden win as paramount. In later installments, we’ll meet voters who are conflicted in their choices and people who are so fed up they might sit it out.