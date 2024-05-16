Crews battling wildfire near site of prescribed burn in Superior National Forest

Superior National Forest officials were battling a wildfire late Wednesday near State Highway 1, northwest of Isabella, Minn. It started near the site of a prescribed burn. Superior National Forest

Superior National Forest officials said crews were battling a wildfire late Wednesday near State Highway 1, northwest of Isabella.

Authorities said the Fry Fire started Wednesday afternoon near the site of a prescribed burn, close to the Little Isabella River Campground.

At last report, forest service officials called it “an evolving situation.”

“The Fry Fire spotted within the prescribed fire project area, beyond (Wednesday’s) planned burn area and is being addressed with aircraft and ground resources,” the Superior National Forest said in a news release.

There was no update as of 7 a.m. Thursday on the status or estimated size of the fire. Light rain fell in the area overnight.

The Superior National Forest has been conducting several planned, prescribed burns this spring to reduce the amount of dead and downed timber in those areas.

The Fry Fire started only a few miles from areas burned in the destructive Greenwood Fire in 2021. That fire burned more than 26,000 acres and destroyed more than a dozen homes and cabins.