Minneapolis musician Spider John Koerner remembered for fresh approaches to traditional music

Spider John Koerner, an influential Minneapolis guitarist and singer with an international reputation, died Saturday. He was 85.

His son, Chris Kalmbach, reported the news on Facebook. The cause of death was not noted.

Early in his career, Koerner played in a duo with Bob Dylan in the coffee houses near the University of Minnesota. He then rose to prominence in the blues trio Koerner, Ray and Glover. With Tony “Little Sun” Glover, and Dave “Snaker” Ray, he toured the United States and wowed crowds at the Newport Folk Festival. They performed their own material and interpreted classic tunes. It was a mixture of respect for a great tradition, with a thirst for experimentation. Glover died in 2019. Ray died in 2002.

“I don’t like to leave anything the way it was, exactly,” Koerner told MPR News in 2017.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

That fresh approach to songs, mostly a mixture of folk, blues and country, played dozens or hundreds of times was one of the many things musician Charlie Parr loved about Koerner.

“He’d never approach a song the same way twice,” Parr said. “It was a sense of real joy for him to find some new riff he’d been playing for decades and build a whole new vibe out of that little piece.”

“I was thrilled. I was completely inspired by that.”

Parr first saw Koerner play at the Viking Bar on the West Bank of the University of Minnesota. Parr was living in a rooming house at the time and eventually saw Koerner perform at Palmer’s and the Triangle Bar.

“He preferred to play in noisy bars where he was a part of the scene that was happening,” Parr said. “He wasn’t performing as much as he was a part of the party. John wanted to be part of the party, I think. And he was.”

In 1969 Parr and another West Bank denizen, Willie Murphy, teamed up to release “Running, Jumping, Standing Still.” When they went into the studio the idea was to experiment, and experiment they did.

“A major part of the quality of that is due to Willie,” Koerner said. “He understands music way better than I do. But also, some of that rubbed off on me.” He realized he could not only use unconventional time signatures, but switch back and forth between them. “And if you made it interesting it all worked.”

The disc became a classic of the folk-rock amalgam of the time, drawing huge respect particularly from other musicians. It didn’t make them rich, though. Koerner continued performing in the folk and blues scene and produced eclectic recordings.

He also played with Bonnie Raitt and a host of others.

“I’ve had a lot of things which were impressive," Koerner reflected in the 2017 interview. “The Newport Folk Festivals, to me was really something. I’ve played in Royal Albert Hall and Royal Festival Hall in London, which, boy, how do you go up from that?”