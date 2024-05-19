A yummy retirement party for Matka, the explosives-sniffing dog

At most retirement parties, the lucky worker gets cake.

At the retirement party for Matka, a copper-colored, short-haired Hungarian Vizsla whose spent her working life keeping others safe, she enjoyed a huge pup cupcake.

For the past eight-and-a-half years, Matka has worked with a Minnesota State Patrol trooper as an explosive-sniffing dog patrolling the marble halls at the State Capitol in St. Paul. She started her training as a youngster, around 14 months, and on Tuesday, she retires.

“She’s been very dedicated,” said Todd Winters, the trooper who has been her handler for the past two years.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

“She’s selflessly worked hard for us,” he added. “I feel honored to have had her for that time and the time has come where she just gets to be a dog now.”

Minnesota State Patrol K-9 trooper Todd Winters and K-9 Matka took part in a retirement celebration for Matka on Friday at the Minnesota Capitol. Anika Besst | MPR News

At her retirement party, Matka received a certificate acknowledging her years of service, a shadow box of memorabilia, a Hungarian passport (her country of origin), a collar and other patches from her training.

During her working years, Matka didn’t uncover anything amiss, but Lieutenant Robert Zack says Matka has been a joy.

“The nice thing with her is that she’s so good that she’s been one of the most awarded dogs, you know, nationally certified,” Zack said. “She passes certification with flying colors.”

That’s because Matka’s training wasn’t just at the beginning of her working life, but throughout her working life.

“To get her where she is now, I mean, there’s literally thousands of hours to what you see right here. And it’s constant. The training never ends,” Winters said.

Outside of work, Matka loves to sleep and tries to steal food from her family. But on the job, she’s dialed in to the work, pulling on her leash and sniffing around the Capitol.

“She knows when it’s time to work, and when it’s time to relax at home,” Winters said.

Matka’s replacement is Maya, a German Shorthaired Pointer who will begin work in June. Matka, who turns 10 years old in a couple of months, will live with Winters and his family during her retired years.

Here’s hoping there’s another pup cupcake or two in her future.