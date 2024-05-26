Kayla McBride scores 31 points to lead Minnesota Lynx to 92-79 win over Dream
Kelly McBride didn't miss a shot until the fourth quarter and scored 31 points to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 92-79 win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday night.
McBride made her first nine shots and finished 10 of 12 overall and 6 of 7 from 3-point range, including three in the third quarter when the Lynx stretched a three-point halftime lead to 77-59 behind her 11 points.
Napheesa Collier had 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks for the Lynx (4-1). Alanna Smith scored 17 points.
Rhyne Howard had 23 points with five rebounds and five assists for the Dream (2-2). Tina Charles scored 14 points and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus 10.
Minnesota started the third quarter by making its first seven shots and connected on six 3-pointers to outscore the Dream 26-12.
McBride hit her five shots and five free throws to score 17 points, including a 3 in the closing seconds, and Smith was 5 of 8 for 14 points to help the Lynx take a 51-47 lead at the half.
Minnesota was 13 of 29 from 3-point range and shot 50% overall. Atlanta was 6 of 22 behind the arc.
