Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff

New contract features significant pay boost for Minneapolis police officers

Police officers speak to the press
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara speaks at a press conference on Aug. 7.
Jon Collins | MPR News

Minneapolis police officers will receive a more than 21 percent salary increase over three years under a new contract ratified by members of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. City officials said that will eventually make Minneapolis police officers among the highest paid in the state. 

Officers voted 301-63 in favor of the contract. 

In a statement, both Mayor Jacob Frey and police chief Brian O’Hara hailed the agreement. 

Frey called it a balanced agreement, “that will make the department a more competitive employer and provide our chief with the necessary managerial control.”

“This agreement rightly recognizes the sacrifices they regularly make on behalf of our residents,” said O’Hara. “Those members who have chosen to remain serving in MPD have shown their commitment to our residents. 

The agreement must still be approved by the Minneapolis City Council. If approved, the terms would be retroactively applied to Jan. 1, 2023. The contract would expire on Dec. 31, 2025.  

“This was an all-hands-on-deck effort, and I am hopeful that my Council colleagues will support the agreement,” said Frey. 

