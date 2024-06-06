Minneapolis incident report details chaotic, quickly moving shooting scene

Reports released by the city of Minneapolis shed some light on when and how the shootings that injured four people and left three people dead including police officer Jamal Mitchell occurred on May 30 in south Minneapolis.

According to the incident detail report issued about the shooting, more than 150 officers, including many from outside the Minneapolis Police Department, responded to the scene. It also depicts a chaotic situation as dispatchers relayed multiple reports of shots fired and injuries that occurred in several different locations.

5:15:04 p.m.

Dispatch reported that an unnamed caller said her boyfriend had been shot in the head. The caller was in the bathroom at the time of the shooting. Police didn’t have a description of the shooting suspect.

5:17:11 p.m.

Dispatch said a caller updated them that two people had been shot in the apartment. Dispatch plotted the call to within 32 meters of 2219 Blaisdell Ave. in south Minneapolis.

It was reported that a 36-year-old male was unconscious but breathing.

5:18:01 p.m.

About a block away from the apartment, MPD unit 512, the squad Officer Jamal Mitchell was in, reports seeing at least two victims on the scene who were bleeding.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said one of those men was the alleged shooter, 35-year-old Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed. The BCA said the other person was a bystander who had been shot and whose name has not been released. A 911 caller reported hearing three to four shots.

Law enforcement gathers on Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis after an incident on May 30. Ben Hovland | MPR News

5:18:18 p.m.

A caller told someone in the background, “I got shot, I need help.” Dispatchers also heard the caller say, “That guy shot me.” A person in a red Jeep Cherokee later reported they had been shot in the arm and stomach.

5:18:22 p.m.

Dispatchers report that a caller saw a person on the ground shooting at police.

After arriving on scene, Mitchell approached Mohamed asking if he was hurt and needed help, according to the BCA. The agency said Mohamed pulled out a handgun and fired at Mitchell at close range.

According to the BCA, MPD officers Nick Kapinos and Luke Kittock arrived on scene and saw Mohamed shooting Mitchell. Kapinos fired his department-issued handgun and Kittock fired his department-issued rifle at Mohamed, who was later declared dead at the scene. Kittock was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

A police presence in Minneapolis on Franklin Avenue between Nicollet Avenue and La Salle Avenue on May 30. Max Sparber | MPR News

5:18:37 p.m.

A caller heard shots and saw two people lying on the concrete of Blaisdell Avenue South.

5:19:07 p.m.

The call was changed from shooting to “officer needs help.”

5:20:22 p.m.

A caller reports seeing an officer down and someone shooting at members of the fire department. One firefighter was later reported to have minor injuries.

5:21:13 p.m.

Firefighters report to dispatch that the shooter is down in the road.

The report from the Minneapolis Fire Department details how firefighters took cover behind a fire truck until police secured the scene. Firefighters helped retrieve Mitchell and gave him medical aid while transporting him to the hospital.

A member of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension walks away from the scene of a shooting on May 30. Ben Hovland | MPR News

5:22:02 p.m.

Dispatch reports that the suspect is lying on the ground and “still shooting.”

5:22:20 p.m.

Dispatch reports that an officer is down and “not moving.”

5:24:06 p.m.

A dispatcher reports that the injured caller in the Keep was no longer responding, but that they could hear “panting, breathing on the phone.”

5:25:33 p.m.

Two injured officers, including one who is critical, are two minutes out from Hennepin County Medical Center.

5:26:25 p.m.

Officers are told to organize a perimeter three blocks around the incident.

Police officers on the back of a SWAT vehicle near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Blaisdell Avenue in Minneapolis on May 30. Matt Sepic | MPR News

5:27:17 p.m.

Officers report that they have the shooter and are escorting them to the hospital.

5:33:08 p.m.

Dispatch reports that the suspect is being transported to 22nd Street and Pillsbury Avenue South for emergency medical services.

5:34:16 p.m.

Two were reported shot inside an apartment on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue South. A caller told dispatch that someone was dead in her kitchen and her boyfriend was shot in the eye.

Officers spent the next 11 hours talking to witnesses, clearing apartment buildings and escorting employees and residents through the perimeter, according to the police incident report. All Minneapolis police officers had left the scene shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday morning.

Osman Said Jimale, 32 who was later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, was declared dead at the scene with the cause of death being listed as “multiple gunshot wounds.” The other shooting victim, who has not been identified, was transported to HCMC with life-threatening injuries, according to the case report.

Law enforcement gathers outside HCMC after a two Minneapolis police officers were shot in Minneapolis on May 30. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Officer Kittock and a Minneapolis firefighter received injuries that were not life threatening and were treated and released from the hospital. The bystander who was shot was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The reports from the city do not indicate what led to the initial shooting, nor does it say what connection — if any — Mohamed had with the people inside the apartment.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating both shootings. Investigators recovered a handgun with an extended magazine at the scene, but they don’t specify which location. They are also examining body camera recordings. The BCA will present its investigative findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.