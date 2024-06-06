Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff
St. Paul

Authorities seek help finding missing 14-year-old who left St. Paul hospital

A person wearing a polo
Haroon Aymen Misawi, 14, went missing from Children's Hospital on June 5.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

St. Paul police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are asking for the public’s help finding a boy with autism who went missing Wednesday night.

Haroon Aymen Misawi, 14, was in the care of Ramsey County Child Protection Wednesday night at Children’s Hospital in St. Paul when he left the hospital at 10 p.m., the BCA said Thursday in an “endangered missing person alert.”

He was last seen walking near the hospital in the direction of Walnut Street and West 7th Street in St. Paul. Given “recent issues with family,” it’s not clear where Haroon would go, the BCA said. The agency said Haroon’s mental state is “unknown.”

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, dark khaki shorts and brown sandals.

Anyone with information about Haroon should call 911 or St. Paul at 651-291-1111

