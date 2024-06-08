After brief police chase, Hennepin County motorcyclist dies in accident

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle accident in Robbinsdale on Friday.

21-year-old Lucas Zander Weyenberg of Victoria died from injuries sustained in a accident that occured shortly after he was pulled over for speeding.

Crystal Police say one of its officers spotted a motorcycle speeding on 42nd Avenue North near Winnetka Avenue. After the officer started a traffic stop, the motorcyclist allegedly sped away. Police say a chase lasted less than two minutes.

Hennepin County Dispatch received an emergency call a few minutes later about a single motorcycle crash at 42nd Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.

Officers tried to save the man's life. He was pronounced dead at the scene.