After brief police chase, Hennepin County motorcyclist dies in accident
Like this?
Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle accident in Robbinsdale on Friday.
21-year-old Lucas Zander Weyenberg of Victoria died from injuries sustained in a accident that occured shortly after he was pulled over for speeding.
Crystal Police say one of its officers spotted a motorcycle speeding on 42nd Avenue North near Winnetka Avenue. After the officer started a traffic stop, the motorcyclist allegedly sped away. Police say a chase lasted less than two minutes.
Hennepin County Dispatch received an emergency call a few minutes later about a single motorcycle crash at 42nd Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.
Officers tried to save the man's life. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Create a More Connected Minnesota
MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.