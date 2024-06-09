Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minnesota News
MPR News Staff

Hopkins police searching for missing 4-year-old

Hopkins Police are actively looking for a missing 4-year-old in the area of Blake Road North and 2nd Street Northeast.

The child is described as a Black male, approximately 3 feet tall, 40 lbs. with short curly hair wearing blue pajama pants.

If you have any information regarding the missing child, please call 911.

