Hopkins police searching for missing 4-year-old
Like this?
Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
Hopkins Police are actively looking for a missing 4-year-old in the area of Blake Road North and 2nd Street Northeast.
The child is described as a Black male, approximately 3 feet tall, 40 lbs. with short curly hair wearing blue pajama pants.
If you have any information regarding the missing child, please call 911.
Create a More Connected Minnesota
MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.