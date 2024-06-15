Lynx win their third game in a row, beat Sparks 81-76

Napheesa Collier scored 30 points to go with a career-high eight steals, Courtney Williams had 15 points and 10 assists for her first double-double of the season and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 81-76 on Friday night.

The Lynx have won three consecutive games and six of their last seven.

Williams also finished with eight rebounds and four steals. Alanna Smith scored 12 points and Bridget Carleton added 11 for Minnesota.

Rookie Rickea Jackson, the No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft, had her first career double-double, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds, to lead the Sparks.

Williams hit a 3-pointer that gave Minnesota the lead for good and Carleton made another 3 about two minutes later to cap 9-2 spurt that made it 57-50 late in the third quarter. The Sparks (4-9) trimmed ther deficit to 63-61 when Lexie Brown made a layup with 7:33 to play but Williams hit a pull-up jumper 24 seconds later and LA got no closer.