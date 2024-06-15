Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press

Twins unveil Prince-inspired home run celebration

Athletics Twins Baseball
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, right, celebrates with teammates after he drove in the winning run against Oakland on Friday. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr/AP

The Minnesota Twins have a new home run celebration — and players and fans are going crazy over it.

The Twins unveiled a Prince-inspired celebration for the long ball, complete with a purple vest and an inflatable purple guitar to pay tribute to the late Minnesota musician and his song “Lets Go Crazy.”

The idea came from Twins starter Pablo Lopez, who has created a number of different ways to keep the long baseball season fresh. Lopez said this particular celebration has been in the works for a few months.

“The fact he goes out of his way to bring the team together means so much,” said Carlos Correa, who donned the Prince apparel after a home run Thursday. “You need guys that not only pitch well, but also bring the team together. He’s definitely one of those.”

Thursday was also “Prince Night” at Target Field, honoring the late musician who put Minnesota’s music scene on the map.

Athletics Twins Baseball
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler shakes off water after being doused following the team's game against Oakland on Friday. Kepler drove in the winning run in the 10th inning. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr/AP

Lopez said the vest was custom made and added that it took a while to be shipped, but the wait was worth it.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s me, if it’s someone, but I’m all for doing activities for the team,” Lopez said. “I’m all for finding things sometimes not related to baseball that can bring us closer not only as players but also as people, as friends, as brothers.”

On Friday night, it was Max Kepler’s turn to don the vest and break out the guitar after his three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning tied the game at 4. With the homer, Kepler became the all-time home run leader at Target Field with his 81st blast. The echoes of “Let’s Go Crazy” rang through the ballpark after Kepler tied the game.

Kepler added a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Twins a 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics.

