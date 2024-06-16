Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press

Jordan Morris, Paul Rothrock, Stefan Frei lead Sounders to 2-0 victory over Minnesota United

Jordan Morris scored a first-half goal, Paul Rothrock found the net in the second half and goalkeeper Stefan Frei wasn't tested in the Seattle Sounders' 2-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Seattle (5-7-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute and took it into halftime when Morris scored on a header off a free kick from Albert Rusnák. It was the fifth goal of the season for Morris with three of them coming in the last four matches. Rusnák's helper was his sixth.

The Sounders took a two-goal lead in the 57th minute when Rothrock used Léo Chú's second assist of the season to score his first goal. Rothrock subbed in for Alex Roldan in the 7th minute after Roldan entered concussion protocol. It was Rothrock's ninth appearance this season. He scored his first career goal last season in four appearances after getting into two matches for Toronto FC the previous year.

Stefan Frei did not have to make a save to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season for the Sounders.

Clint Irwin saved two shots in his second straight start for Minnesota United (8-4-5).

The Sounders were coming off a 2-1 road loss that helped Sporting Kansas City end a seven-match losing streak.

Seattle played Minnesota United to a 1-1 draw on the road in August the last time the two clubs squared off.

Minnesota United stays on the road to play FC Dallas on Wednesday. The Sounders travel to play the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

