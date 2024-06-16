Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press
Minneapolis

Twins-A's postponed, split doubleheader scheduled for Sunday

Athletics Twins Baseball
A message announcing the postponement of the baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Minnesota Twins is displayed on the scoreboard at Target Field, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Minneapolis.
Matt Krohn | AP

The game between the Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather and a day-night doubleheader was scheduled for Sunday.

It was not raining when the game was called at 1:45 p.m. EDT, but radar showed a storm approaching Minneapolis and rain was forecast for the afternoon.

The first game Sunday will start at 2:10 p.m. with the second scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m.

Oakland's starting pitchers are scheduled to be RHP Joey Estes (2-2, 4.78 ERA) and LHP JP Sears (4-5, 5.02). The Twins are expected to start RHP Bailey Ober (5-4, 5.13) and RHP Chris Paddack (5-3, 4.79).

