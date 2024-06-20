Collier scores 16, Carleton 14 as Lynx win fifth straight 68-55 over Atlanta; Howard injured
Napheesa Collier scored 16 points and the Minnesota Lynx used a balanced attack to defeat the Atlanta Dream 68-55 on Wednesday night for their fifth-straight win.
Bridget Carleton scored 14 points and Dorka Juhasz had 10 points off the bench for the Lynx (12-2), who posted a 19-6 advantage from its reserves. Juhasz also had 11 rebounds. Carleton was 4 of 5 behind the arc but her teammates were 3 of 17.
Atlanta’s top two scorers, Rhyne Howard (16.2) and Allysha Gray (15-8) combined for 13 points on 2 of 25 shooting, 0 of 14 from 3-point range. Howard left the game in the third quarter with a lower leg injury and did not return.
Minnesota struggled with its offense, going 7 of 22 from 3-point range and shooting 35.5 percent overall (27 of 76) but held the Dream to 29 percent (19 of 66).
Tina Charles led Atlanta (6-7) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nia Coffey had all 11 of her points in the first half and Haley Jones had 11.
Minnesota took a 45-30 lead at the half, using an 11-0 run spanning the first two quarters to get some separation. The Dream got back in the game with an 11-4 run before before Courtney Williams made three free throws for the Lynx in the last second.
Jones scored to pull Atlanta within 43-39 with 3 1/2 minutes to go in the third quarter but reserve Cecilia Zandalasini hit a 3 to give the Lynx an 11-point lead and it was 56-47 heading to the fourth quarter.
Minnesota outscored Atlanta 12-8 over the last 10 minutes.