Video: Minneapolis police shout at man to ‘drop the gun’ before firing fatal shots 

Body camera videos recorded by three officers on the evening of June 12 show how a brief foot chase ended in a fatal shooting.

According to police, a caller reported being threatened by a man with a gun around 9:19 p.m. The man, later identified as Michael Warren Ristow, 39, was described by the 911 caller as carrying a 9 mm or .22-caliber pistol.

The videos start from when officers Enoch Langford, Abdirizaq Mumin and Chaz Wilson exit their police squad cars and chase after Ristow. At times, the officers yell after Ristow demanding that he stop running and “drop the gun.”

Langford is ahead of the other two officers during the chase. Ristow, who appears to be wearing a backpack, falls down next to a chain link fence.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Langford calls out to him, “Don’t. Drop the gun! Drop it!”

Ristow’s back is to the officer and according to the transcription on the video says “Get away.” The police video includes a graphic indicating that they believe Ristow was “manipulating” the gun as his back is turned to Langford.

Langford again yells, “Drop the f---ing gun!”

The officer fires as Ristow rotates so his right side is visible and has what appears to be a gun in his right hand that is pointed at the ground. Gunfire from the other officers also rings out.

According to the video transcription, Ristow yells, “Ah, it hurts. Kill me.”

Langford radios in that shots have been fired. He continues to tell Ristow to drop the gun and then to not reach for it.

Minneapolis police posted body camera videos from its officers on the department’s YouTube channel. A warning: The videos are graphic.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara didn’t comment on the details of the shooting because it is still under investigation by the BCA. However, he said the gun officers took from Ristow was jammed. O’Hara wouldn’t speculate on whether Ristow tried to fire it.

Officers Langford, Wilson and Mumin all fired their guns during the incident and are on leave while the BCA continues its investigation.

Minneapolis police published body camera video from its officers on the Minneapolis YouTube channel. Warning: The video is graphic.