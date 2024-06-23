Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press
Minneapolis

Collier scores 23, grabs 14 rebounds and leads Lynx over Mercury 73-60

Mercury Lynx Basketball
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) works past Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) in the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game Saturday in Minneapolis.
Bruce Kluckhohn | AP

Napheesa Collier scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Saturday night to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 73-60 for their sixth win in a row.

Alanna Smith scored 14 points and Courtney Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lynx (13-3).

Natasha Cloud led the Mercury (8-8) with 14 points and five assists. Rebecca Allen scored 11 points and Brittney Griner added 10.

Smith hit a 3-pointer to make it 9-6 lead about midway through the first quarter and the Lynx never again trailed. Diana Taurasi hit a pull-up jumper that got Phoenix even at 17-all moments into the second quarter but Collier scored six points in a 12-2 spurt over the next 5 minutes to push the lead into double figures.

Allen hit a 3-pointer and Cloud followed with a layup that cut the Mercury's deficit to 46-39 with 3:52 left in the third, but Collier answered with a 3-pointer 13 seconds later and Phoenix got no closer.

Collier is one of two players in the WNBA averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

