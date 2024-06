The Twin Cities Pride march celebrated the vibrant LGBTQ+ community of Minnesota, as thousands of people lined Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis from Third Street to Spruce Place.

Taking Back Pride Coalition took the front of the march, demonstrating for Palestine and against corporate involvement in Pride.

Photojournalist Nicole Neri documented the march on Sunday for MPR News.

People watch from the street and an apartment balcony as Target's float goes by during the annual Twin Cities Pride march Sunday, June 30, 2024. NIcole Neri for MPR News

A man shows his high-heeled boots before the annual Twin Cities Pride march Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter marches during the annual Twin Cities Pride march Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey marches during the annual Twin Cities Pride march Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Ash and Kayl, 17, watch the parade dressed as Barbie and Ken during the annual Twin Cities Pride march Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Audrey Hiltneu talks to a friend as they watch the floats go by during the annual Twin Cities Pride march Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

A marshal with the Taking Back Pride coalition urges parade watchers to join the march as they take the front of the march and halt for speeches during the annual Twin Cities Pride march Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Members of the Taking Back Pride coalition take the front of the march and halt for speeches during the annual Twin Cities Pride march Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

D Rojas, president of the Minneapolis chapter of Dykes on Bikes, rides at the front of the annual Twin Cities Pride march Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Members of the Taking Back Pride coalition take the front of the march and halt for speeches during the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Members of the Taking Back Pride coalition take the front of the march and halt for speeches during the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Thousands march and line the streets during the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

People watch the floats march by at the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

A member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence poses for a photo with a watermelon fan during the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Catherine McComas-Bussa makes a sign for the Sisters of St. Joseph Catholic Church for their float before the annual Twin Cities Pride march Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Thousands march and line the streets during the annual Twin Cities Pride march Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

The North Star Roller Derby team gets ready to march before the annual Twin Cities Pride march Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News