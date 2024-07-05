Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
Ayana Archie, NPR

A person is dead after a shootout with park rangers at Yellowstone

Yellowstone shootout
Tourists are seen photographing an eruption of Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park in this 2011 file photo. On Thursday, a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement park rangers after he was reported to have a weapon and issuing threats, according to the National Park Service.
Julie Jacobson | AP

A person is dead after exchanging gunfire with police at Yellowstone National Park on July 4.

The individual had a firearm and “was making threats” in the Canyon Village area, located in the center of the park. When rangers confronted the person, they opened fire, the park said.

A park ranger was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The FBI is investigating the incident with assistance from National Park Service special agents. A section of the park near the Canyon Lodge is closed off as law enforcement continues the investigation.

“There are no active threats to the public,” NPS said.

The person’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2024 NPR