Ready, set, eat: Here are the new foods that'll be at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair

Sweet corn cola floats, sweet heat bacon, Swedish ice cream sundaes and a host of other creative culinary concoctions: Start planning your taste tour, the list of new food offerings at this year’s Minnesota State Fair is out.

The list released Tuesday morning by fair officials includes 33 official new foods and six new vendors.

The new vendors at this year’s fair are:

Chan’s Eatery , which will feature Korean corndogs (hot dog and mozzarella cheese, battered with panko, deep-fried and finished with a dusting of cinnamon sugar); mochi donuts in eight varieties; and fruit and milk boba teas. Chan's Eatery, a new vendor for 2024, serves Korean corndogs among other items. It will be located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy and Lee avenues. Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

El Burrito Mercado , serving quesabirria taquitos (deep-fried, rolled tacos filled with beef marinated in red sauce and cheese, topped with salsa verde and crumbled cheese); esquites (corn kernels cooked with herbs, topped with sour cream, crumbled cheese, chili powder and lime); and agua de sandia loca (watermelon drink with chamoy and bits of seasoned dried mango). All items are “gluten-friendly.” El Burrito Mercado, a new vendor for 2024, serves quesabirria taquitos among other items. It will be located at the International Bazaar, south center section Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

Kosharina Egyptian Cuisine , offering koshari (rice, pasta, chickpeas, lentils, tomato sauce, garlicky vinegar “dakkah” sauce, topped with fried onions) in three varieties (chicken, beef and vegetable), as well as caffeine-free iced hibiscus tea. Koshari is gluten-free without pasta, and the vegetable variety is vegan. Kosharina Egyptian Cuisine, a new vendor for 2024, serves koshari in three varieties (chicken, beef and vegetable). It will be located south of the Grandstand Building under the Grandstand Ramp Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

Loon Lake Iced Tea , serving cotton candy iced tea along with a variety of brewed, naturally flavored, cane sugar-sweetened iced teas. Loon Lake Iced Tea, a new vendor for 2024, serves a variety of brewed, naturally flavored, cane sugar-sweetened iced teas. It will be located on the west side of Underwood Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues. Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

Midtown Global Market's Indigenous Food Lab , featuring a nixtamal (corn prepared in a traditional method) and wild rice bowl with wóžapi and bison meatballs or sweet potato dumplings, with the option to add cricket and seed mix. All items are gluten-free. Available Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 only. Nixtamal and Wild Rice Bowl with Wóžapi and Bison Meatballs or Sweet Potato Dumplings will be served at Midtown Global Market's Indigenous Food Lab, a new vendor in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Paella Depot, serving chicken and chorizo paella (traditional Spanish caramelized rice dish with leeks, red bell peppers, zucchini and snap peas, with option to add fried egg or seafood), as well as aguas frescas in six flavors made from fruit puree, whole fruit, lime juice, agave and water. All items are gluten-free and dairy-free. Paella Depot, a new vendor for 2024, serves Chicken & Chorizo Paella among other items. It will be located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Clough and Nelson streets. Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

New official fair food offerings are:

3 Piggy Pals On-A-Stick at Sausage Sister & Me: Three smoked sausage slices wrapped in bacon, filled with a cream cheese mix, and drizzled with barbecue sauce. Topped with a jalapeño slice and served on-a-stick. It’s described as “gluten-friendly.” 3 Piggy Pals On-A-Stick at Sausage Sister & Me in the Food Building, east wall. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Afro Poppers at Afro Deli: Bite-size pastries infused with an African blend of spices – ground vanilla, cardamom, ginger, cloves and nutmeg – then deep-fried and coated with choice of coconut flakes, sugar or served plain. Topped with choice of drizzle: mango chutney, caramel or chocolate. Afro Poppers at Afro Deli in the Food Building, east wall. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Ba’bacon Sour Cream + Onion at Baba’s: Sour cream and onion hummus topped with beef bacon, sumac tater tots, caramelized onions, scallions, French onion creme fraiche, black cumin seeds and chive oil. Served with pita puffs dusted with sour cream and onion powder. It is gluten-Free without the pita puffs and vegetarian without the bacon. Ba'bacon Sour Cream + Onion at Baba's, on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Blazing Greek Bites at Dino’s Gyros: Deep-fried bites made from a blend of chickpeas, tomato, roasted red pepper, scallions and cayenne pepper. Served with a side of roasted red pepper hummus. The dish is gluten-free and vegan. Blazing Greek Bites at Dino's Gyros on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Buffalo Cheese Curd & Chicken Tacos at Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos: Fried buffalo-flavored cheese curds and chicken topped with blue cheese slaw, drizzled with buffalo sauce, and served in a fried flour shell. Buffalo Cheese Curd and Chicken Tacos at Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos on the north side of Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough streets, outside the Sheep and Poultry Barn. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Chile Mango Whip at Tasti Whip: Mango Dole soft serve in a cup rimmed and topped with chamoy and tajín. Garnished with a tamarind candy straw. Alternate flavors of Dole soft serve include pineapple, strawberry and lemon. They are gluten-free and vegan. Chile Mango Whip at Tasti Whip located on the northwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Underwood Street. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Cookie Butter Crunch Mini Donuts at Mini Donuts & Cheese Curds: Vanilla-flavored mini donuts coated with vanilla sugar, topped with Biscoff cookie butter drizzle and cookie crumbles, and served in a bucket rimmed with cookie butter and cookie crumbles. Cookie Butter Crunch Mini Donuts at Mini Donuts & Cheese Curds on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy and Lee avenues. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Cotton Candy Iced Tea at Loon Lake Iced Tea: Brewed butterfly pea flower tea sweetened with natural flavor and cane sugar. Garnished with a swirl of edible glitter and a rock candy swizzle stick to stir for a color-changing effect. It is gluten-free, caffeine-free and vegan. Cotton Candy Iced Tea at Loon Lake Iced Tea on the west side of Underwood Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Crab Boil Wings at Soul Bowl: Chicken wings marinated in hot sauce, grilled and then fried with corn, chicken apple sausage and potatoes. Tossed in a “crab boil” butter and finished with a lemon wedge and parsley. It’s gluten-free. Crab Boil Wings at Soul Bowl in the Food Building, east wall. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Deep-Fried Halloumi Cheese at Holy Land Deli: Halloumi cheese, crafted from a blend of sheep and goat milk, wrapped in pastry dough and deep-fried. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce. It’s vegetarian. Deep-Fried Halloumi Cheese at Holy Land Deli at the International Bazaar, southeast corner. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing at LuLu’s Public House: Ranch dressing filling made with ranch seasoning, buttermilk and cream cheese, coated in a panko shell and deep-fried and dusted with ranch powder. Served with a side of hot honey sauce crafted with Cry Baby Craig's hot sauce. It’s vegetarian. Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing at LuLu's Public House at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Dill Pickle Tots at Tot Boss: Fried tater tots tossed in dill seasoning with a hint of vinegar flavor – like a dill pickle potato chip. This dish is vegan. Dill Pickle Tots at Tot Boss located on the east side of Underwood Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues, south of Kidway. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Fried Bee-Nana Pie at Sabino’s Pizza Pies: Filled with Minnesota honey, fresh banana and Biscoff cookie butter, this handmade, vegetarian pie is battered and deep-fried. Fried Bee-Nana Pie at Sabino's Pizza Pies in the Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum, north side. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Grilled Purple Sticky Rice at Union Hmong Kitchen: Purple sticky rice grilled over an open flame until crunchy, then topped with choice of shredded Hmong beef jerky or pickled mushrooms. Garnished with fresh herbs and finished with Union Hmong Kitchen's Krunchy Chili Aioli. This dish is gluten-free and there is a vegetarian option. Grilled Purple Sticky Rice at Union Hmong Kitchen at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Ham and Pickle Roll Up on a Potato Skin at Route 66 Roadhouse Chicken: Three fried potato skins filled with a blend of sour cream, cream cheese, chopped pickles and ham, and topped with potato chip crumbles. This is “gluten-friendly.” Ham and Pickle Roll Up on a Potato Skin at Route 66 Roadhouse Chicken in the Food Building, northwest corner. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Lady’s Slipper Marble Sundae at Bridgeman’s Ice Cream: Bridgeman’s strawberry ice cream, lemon marshmallow cream and ladyfinger cookies layered in a cup and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Lady's Slipper Marble Sundae at Bridgeman's Ice Cream at the northeast corner of Judson Avenue and Liggett Street Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Marco's Garden at Jammy Sammies by BRIM: Local rhubarb jam, thyme-marinated locally sourced tomatoes, farmer cheese, jalapeño and honey served with a side of grilled gluten-free flatbread. The dish is gluten-free and there is a vegan option that uses thyme tofu dip and maple syrup instead of cheese and honey. Marco's Garden at Jammy Sammies by BRIM at the North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Mocha Madness Shave Ice at Minnesnowii Shave Ice: Fluffy shave ice with caffeine-free coffee flavoring and an overflowing caramel macchiato cold foam center. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and garnished with dark chocolate espresso beans. It’s gluten-free. Mocha Madness Shave Ice at Minnesnowii Shave Ice, on the west side of Nelson Street between Dan Patch & Carnes avenues. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Nixtamal & Wild Rice Bowl with Wóžapi & Bison Meatballs or Sweet Potato Dumplings at Midtown Global Market’s Indigenous Food Lab: Choice of bison meatballs or sweet potato dumplings, topped with mixed berry wóžapi sauce, and served on a bed of nixtamal mixed with wild rice and seasoned with maple and spices. Cricket and seed mix topping optional. It is gluten-free and there is a vegan option. Both are available Aug. 28-Sept. 2 only. Midtown Global Market's Indigenous Food Lab, a new vendor for 2024, is located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall. Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

Patata Frita Focacciawich at West End Creamery: “Patata frita” kettle chip-flavored ice cream created by Minnesota Dairy Lab, sandwiched between focaccia bread from Wrecktangle Pizza. Topped with a blend of honey butter, kettle chips and herbs. Patata Frita Focacciawich at West End Creamery at West End Market, northwest section. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

PB Bacon Cakes at The Blue Barn: Thick-cut bacon dipped in pancake batter, griddled and topped with peanut butter whipped cream, grape jelly and banana chips. PB Bacon Cakes at The Blue Barn at West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Raging Ball at The Herbivorous Butcher: Deep-fried sesame mochi dough ball with vegan cheeseburger filling. Made with house-made vegan burger mix, vegan cheddar cheese, grilled onions and pickles. Topped with bacon-flavored powdered sugar. This is gluten-friendly and vegan. Raging Ball at The Herbivorous Butcher, in the Food Building, west section, south wall. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Savory Éclairs in Two Varieties at Scenic 61 by New Scenic Café: Choux pastry éclair shell with choice of filling: bánh mì or lobster. Bánh mì éclair is filled with pork confit, chicken liver pâté, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber and sriracha mayo, garnished with micro cilantro – inspired by a traditional Vietnamese sandwich. Lobster éclair is filled with lobster meat, celery, mayo, Cholula hot sauce, lime, chives and salt and pepper, topped with dried corn and micro cilantro — inspired by a New England-style lobster roll. Choux pastry éclair shell with choice of filling: Bánh Mì or Lobster, at Scenic 61 by New Scenic Café on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Shroomy “Calamari” at French Meadow Bakery & Cafe: Oyster mushrooms hand-breaded and deep-fried. Served with a side of chipotle sauce. This dish is gluten-free and vegan. Shroomy "Calamari" at French Meadow Bakery & Cafe North side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Strawberries and Cream Waffle Stick at Waffle Chix: Belgian waffle filled with strawberry shortcake cookie dough, topped with whipped cream and strawberry sauce, and served on a stick. Strawberries and Cream Waffle Stick at Waffle Chix on Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough streets. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Strawberry Lemonade Donut at Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts: Hand-cut, yeast-raised donut frosted with lemon buttercream, rolled in strawberry lemonade crunch, and garnished with lemon gummy candy and freeze-dried strawberry slice. Served with a strawberry lemonade-filled pipette to squeeze in more flavor. It’s vegetarian. Strawberry Lemonade Donut at Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts between West Dan Patch and Carnes avenues and Liggett and Chambers streets, south section. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Swedish Ice Cream Sundae at Salem Lutheran Church Dining Hall: Vanilla ice cream covered in lingonberry jam, sprinkled with Swedish ginger cookie crumble, and garnished with a ginger cookie heart. It’s vegetarian. Swedish Ice Cream Sundae at Salem Lutheran Church Dining Hall, on the north side of Randall Avenue south of the Progress Center Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Swedish ’Sota Sliders at Hamline Church Dining Hall: Hamline Church Dining Hall’s Cranberry-Wild Rice Meatball formed into patties, paired with dill Havarti cheese and a red relish of beets, red onions, red peppers, lingonberries and cranberries, served on two brioche buns. They’re vegetarian. Swedish 'Sota Sliders at Hamline Church Dining Hall, north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Sweet Corn Cola Float at Blue Moon Dine-In Theater: Minnesota-made sweet corn cola and sweet corn ice cream in a cup, finished with whipped cream, popping candy and house-made frozen caramel. Sweet Corn Cola Float at Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Sweet Heat Bacon Crunch at RC’s BBQ: Double-smoked slab bacon tossed in RC’s red barbecue sauce and topped with hot honey and chili crunch, served over a bed of white rice, and garnished with green onions. Sweet Heat Bacon Crunch at RC's BBQ, on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Turkey Kristo at Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop: Minnesota-made Texas toast from Pan-O-Gold Bakery, sliced Ferndale Market turkey, CannonBelles white cheddar cheese, apple butter made from locally sourced Westcott Orchard apples, and house-made spicy brown mustard mayo, dusted with powdered sugar. A vegetarian option uses extra cheese instead of turkey. Turkey Kristo at the Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Walking Shepherd’s Pie at O’Gara’s at the Fair: Two handmade hot pastries filled with braised ground beef, mashed potatoes and a blend of onions, carrots and peas tossed in herb gravy. Walking Shepherd's Pie at O'Gara's at the Fair on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cosgrove Street. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Wrangler Waffle Burger at Nordic Waffles: Fresh all-beef patty and signature Whataburger Patty Melt Sauce layered with American cheese and served in a caramelized onion-infused Nordic Waffle. The Wrangler Waffle Burger at Nordic Waffles at the West End Market, south section. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

The new vendors and food items will be among about 1,600 menu items available at nearly 300 concession locations across the fairgrounds.

Last year’s new foods list included 34 new offerings and seven new vendors.

This year’s Minnesota State Fair opens on Aug. 22 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 2.