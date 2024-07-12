Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
Clare Lombardo, NPR

Judge throws out case against Alec Baldwin

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Attorney Luke Nikas, right, embraces actor Alec Baldwin.
Attorney Luke Nikas, right, embraces actor Alec Baldwin.
Ramsay de Give | AFP

Santa Fe Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has dismissed actor Alec Baldwin’s case for involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin’s attorneys had filed a last-minute motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the state failed to disclose what could be key evidence, something prosecutors denied. Judge Sommer dismissed the jury earlier today and, this afternoon, agreed that this key evidence was enough to end the trial.

“There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” Sommer said when making her ruling this afternoon.

“The state has repeatedly made representations to the defense and to the court that they were compliant with all their discovery obligations,” the judge said.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case can’t be brought against Baldwin again.

Baldwin and his family broke down in tears in the courtroom.

Catch up on Baldwin’s case

Copyright 2024, NPR