Judge throws out case against Alec Baldwin
Like this?
Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
Santa Fe Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has dismissed actor Alec Baldwin’s case for involuntary manslaughter.
Baldwin’s attorneys had filed a last-minute motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the state failed to disclose what could be key evidence, something prosecutors denied. Judge Sommer dismissed the jury earlier today and, this afternoon, agreed that this key evidence was enough to end the trial.
“There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” Sommer said when making her ruling this afternoon.
“The state has repeatedly made representations to the defense and to the court that they were compliant with all their discovery obligations,” the judge said.
The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case can’t be brought against Baldwin again.
Baldwin and his family broke down in tears in the courtroom.
Catch up on Baldwin’s case
Baldwin was indicted earlier this year, after earlier charges against him were downgraded and later dropped.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter earlier this year.
Halyna Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, settled in court with Baldwin and other “Rust” producers. Hutchins became an executive producer on the “Rust” film, which continued production and wrapped up filming in Montana last year.
Halyna Hutchins’ death during a rehearsal for “Rust” re-opened a debate about whether or not real guns belong on movie sets at all, and drew renewed attention to broader challenges of on-set safety.
Copyright 2024, NPR
Support the News you Need
Gifts from individuals keep MPR News accessible to all - free of paywalls and barriers.