Election 2024
The Associated Press and MPR News Staff
Butler, Pa.
Updated:

Trump is fine after shooting at rally, campaign says. Prosecutor says gunman and 1 attendee are dead

Shooting is being investigated as assassination attempt, AP sources say

Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Evan Vucci | AP

Donald Trump's campaign said in a statement that the former president was “fine” after a shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A local prosecutor says the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The Secret Service said in a statement that “the former President is safe.”

Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed.

Two officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. They said the shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd.

6 of 6
Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania
A Secret Service member and the crowd is seen at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
1 of 6
Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania
Secret Service tend to republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage at a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
2 of 6
Election 2024 Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Evan Vucci | AP

As the first pop rang out, Trump said, “Oh,” and grabbed his ear as two more pops could be heard and he crouched down.

Someone can be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents tackled the former president.

Trump could later be seen reaching with his right hand toward his face. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade has since left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage in what local officers described as a crime scene.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident, the White House said. He received an updated briefing from Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the United States Secretary Service, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo on X of Trump, his fist raised and his face bloody in front of an American flag, with the words: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the three men on Trump's shortlist for vice president, all quickly sent out statements expressing concern for the former president, with Rubio sharing an image taken as Trump was escorted off stage with his fist in the air and a streak of blood on his face along with the words “God protected President Trump.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, that he was praying for Trump. Members of Minnesota’s Congressional delegation, including Dean Phillips, Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer and Michelle Fischbach also posted on X, saying they were praying for Trump. Sen. Tina Smith wrote she was “relieved former President Trump is safe.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said: “Violence has no place in American politics. Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone at his rally in Pennsylvania.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a statement on X that he had been briefed on the situation and Pennsylvania state police were on hand at the rally site.

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” he said.