Election 2024
Sarah McCammon, NPR

After saying she wouldn't be there, Nikki Haley will now speak at Republican convention

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced that she would vote for former President Donald Trump during an event at the Hudson Institute on May 22. Haley will speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee after all. According to her spokesperson, she will take to the stage on Tuesday.

Haley has taken baby steps toward supporting Trump, and her speech at the RNC will represent a full surrender to Trump’s dominance in the party.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley served as a United Nations Ambassador under Trump before challenging him for the Republican nomination.

When she dropped her bid earlier this year, Haley said she wasn’t sure if she would support Trump. She later announced that she planned to vote for him.

Last week, Haley released her 97 delegates encouraged them to vote for him at the convention.

At that time, a spokesperson said Haley was not invited and was "fine with that," but wished Trump well. Two sources familiar with her plans now say Haley WILL speak at the RNC.

After Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday, Haley expressed her horror at the attack and said she was “lifting up Donald Trump…in prayer.”

Copyright 2024, NPR