What we know about the alleged Trump shooter

Law enforcement block a street in Bethel Park, Pa., that they say was a residence of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected shooter of former President Donald Trump, on Sunday. Joshua A. Bickel/AP

The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks as the man who allegedly shot at President Donald Trump and killed one person at a Butler, Pa., political rally on Saturday.

Trump says that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. Two other people were also injured before Secret Service agents killed Crooks.

Investigators believe the suspect's father purchased the gun used at the rally six months ago, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not allowed to speak publicly. The source also confirmed that at least one possibly workable, explosive device was found in the dead suspect's vehicle.

A picture is still emerging about the 20-year-old. Here’s what we know so far.

Support the News you Need Gifts from individuals keep MPR News accessible to all - free of paywalls and barriers.

Where is Crooks from?

The Crooks family home is in Bethel Park, Pa., according to the FBI, a working-to-middle class community south of Pittsburgh. Attempts to contact family members listed as residents of the home were not successful.

The community, which neighbors described to an NPR reporter as “quiet,” sits about 53 miles from the shooting site.

“People kind of keep to themselves. I mean, you say hi to your neighbors,” said Jim Zawojski, 70, a retiree living in Bethel Park. But, he added, people aren’t especially close-knit.

Zawojski said he once mistakenly received mail from the Crooks house, but never engaged with the family members directly even as he returned the mail to their porch.

“I couldn’t even tell you what they look like,” he said.

Law enforcement had the street where it is believed Crooks lived blocked off from the public on Sunday.

“I’m sure they’re devastated," Zawojski said, thinking of the Crooks family. "I am just wondering if there were any signs of how [Crooks] was acting. Was he mentally disturbed?"

The Bethel Park School District confirmed Sunday that Crooks was a 2022 graduate of Bethel Park High School. The district said it was cooperating with investigators and was limited in what other information it could release.

Law enforcement officers gather at the campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Trump's campaign said in a statement that the former president was "fine" after a shooting at his rally in Butler. Evan Vucci/AP/AP

Details begin to take shape

Crooks worked at Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a dietary aide, Marcie Grimm, the center's administrator, said in a statement shared with NPR. It's unclear how long Crooks worked at the center.

Grimm expressed shock and sadness that the 20-year-old was named as the alleged shooter.

Crooks "performed his job without concern and his background check was clean," Grimm said in her statement. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials at this time. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further on any specifics. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Former President Trump and the victims impacted by this terrible tragedy. We condemn all acts of violence."

Robert S. Bootay, legal counsel for Clairton Sportsmen's Club, said in a statement that Crooks was a member of the club.

“Obviously, the Club fully admonishes the senseless act of violence that occurred yesterday,” Bootay said in a statement while also offering condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore, who died in the attack, and prayers to those injured.

At least one social media account associated with Crooks has been confirmed on the group-chatting app Discord.

"We have identified an account that appears to be linked to the suspect; it was rarely utilized and we have found no evidence that it was used to plan this incident, promote violence, or discuss his political views," a Discord spokesperson said in a statement to NPR. "Discord strongly condemns violence of any kind, including political violence, and we will continue to coordinate closely with law enforcement."

Crooks' name was included on a list of awardees as part of Bethel Park High School's Awards and Recognition Program in 2022, according to a local news report. He was listed as receiving a $500 National Math & Science Initiative Star Award.

"From background I've gotten from people that I know that have gone to school with him, he was your typical average kid — more on the quiet side, relatively intelligent," Allegheny County Councilor Dan Grzybek told WESA, Pittsburgh's NPR news station. Gryzbek represents the district that includes Bethel Park.

Grzybek noted that Crooks, while a student at Bethel Park High School, was known as "a pretty decent student."

A possible motive is unclear

Investigators are working to put together what may have motivated Crooks to launch this attack.

Pennsylvania voter registration and Federal Election Commission data shows Crooks was a registered Republican, but donated $15 through ActBlue, the Democratic-allied organization, in 2021.

A search on Pennsylvania's public court records database indicated Crooks had no criminal history.

Copyright 2024, NPR