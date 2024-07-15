Trump says he will announce his Vice President pick Monday

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for vice president Monday, according to FOX News’ Brett Baier.

The announcement will end months-long speculation over who would be his running mate.

It remains unclear whether the shooting Saturday at his Pennsylvania rally has changed the former president's thinking about his potential second-in-command. He told Fox News Channel host Bret Baier in a call that he planned to make his pick Monday.

After the shooting, Trump’s choice carries considerably more gravity. If a bullet had struck just a little bit to the right, Trump likely would have been killed or seriously injured.

The close call puts in stark relief the significance of a position that is a heartbeat away from the presidency. Trump has repeatedly claimed that choosing someone who was qualified to take over as commander in chief was his top consideration for the role.

A few names have been floated as potential contenders including GOP Sens. JD Vance, Tim Scott, Marco Rubio; Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.