Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff

1 dead, 6 injured in Minneapolis shooting

MPR News
Minneapolis police say one person died and five others were injured in a shooting late Monday night.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Franklin Avenue where it passes underneath Hiawatha Avenue.

Authorities said Tuesday they’re still working to determine what led up to the gunfire that left one woman dead. Her name has not been released.

Two other women and three men were injured and transported to HCMC. Police said one of the men had life-threatening injuries.

According to the initial account from police, responding officers found “an unruly crowd of more than 20 people” and requested additional help.

One man was arrested for obstruction and unrelated warrants, but police reported no arrests in connection with the gunfire. Officers also recovered a gun at the scene.