SWAT team shoots, wounds suspect during standoff in Yellow Medicine County

Police first arrived for a welfare check in Clarkfield, where members of a regional SWAT team opened fire and wounded the suspect after being shot at with a long rifle, according to Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office officials said they responded to a call around 3:15 p.m. for the welfare check. While en route, deputies learned the person had left the city and was in a farm field with a rifle.

While evacuating people from the home next to the field, officials said the suspect pointed the rifle at them and fled into the home. Officers set up a perimeter around the house and deputies attempted to contact the person.

The Kandiyohi-Meeker-Willmar SWAT team was called in as back-up, and officers and the team tried to convince the man to leave the house. Officials said during the standoff the person fired a long gun at the team and the SWAT team returned fire, striking the person in the leg.

The first SWAT team was relieved by another crew from West Central SWAT and BLR SWAT after eight hours at the scene.

Around 6:17 a.m. Sunday, the suspect exited the house and shot a long gun at the SWAT team. One of the team returned fire and struck the person.

Officials have said the suspect is in stable condition, and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare by air ambulance. No other people were injured in this incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the use of force.