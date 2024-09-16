The revamped and revitalized Vikings are thriving behind a much deeper defense

The changes the Minnesota Vikings made this year to a team that won seven games in 2023 didn’t move the needle much outside of their headquarters, making them a trendy pick for last place in a strong division by the influencers, oddsmakers and pundits who drive the offseason narratives around the NFL.

The new guys have proven to be anything but scrap-heap signings.

Behind their carefully revamped defense — and a revitalized quarterback in Sam Darnold — the Vikings stayed undefeated with another head-turning performance to beat the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers 23-17.

“A lot of people didn’t really have us on the list. A lot of people really didn’t put any type of emphasis on our team. We’re just going to show the world what we have in our ability,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “We’re the only ones that know the type of guys that we have in this building.”

After fading down the stretch last year, the defense received an infusion of depth, speed and versatility. The Vikings sacked Brock Purdy six times, intercepted him once and recovered a fumble of his, too.

Ten of the 18 players who played against San Francisco are new this season, and only one, first-rounder Dallas Turner, was a draft pick. Edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel are good enough for every-down duty.

Jihad Ward has provided another pass-rushing option off the bench. Linebacker Blake Cashman has been flying all over the field. Stephon Gilmore, the 13-year veteran, has given defensive coordinator Brian Flores the shutdown presence in man-to-man coverage he missed last season.

Shaquill Griffin has helped bolster the cornerback group. From the first day of training camp, the creativity, energy and chemistry of the new-look group was clear.

“For some reason when they brought this group of guys in the offseason, we just jelled immediately. It’s like they knew exactly what this team is built on and they fit the exact mold,” safety Josh Metellus said. “They were our brothers instantly. The connection is ever-growing, and I’m excited to see what we can do with this.”

What’s working

The ability of coach Kevin O’Connell and his offensive staff to design and develop a productive passing game has been on full display with Darnold, who brought a 21-35 record as the starter into the season.

With his superstar Jefferson absent in the fourth quarter and No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison also out, Darnold converted third downs three times during a drive for the game-sealing field goal with completions to Brandon Powell, Jalen Nailor and Powell again.

The 26-yard throw to Nailor was a bullet up the seam threaded between three defenders to the third-year player’s back shoulder at the San Francisco 28.

“Sam put it in the only place you could. That is big-time quarterback play for all those folks out there that want examples of it,” O’Connell said.

Only once in the previous four seasons did Darnold post a passer rating better than his first two games with the Vikings.

What needs help

The Vikings have a lot of room for improvement when the offense is in scoring range. They had five drives that reached the 25-yard line or closer, resulting in just one touchdown to go with two field goals and two turnovers. They ran 13 plays that gained a total of 70 yards, plus one 5-yard penalty.

Stock up

OLB Patrick Jones II. Conveniently in the final year of his rookie contract, the 2021 third-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh has already matched his career high with four sacks, which are tied for second most in the NFL. Jones, who is the only returner among the team’s top five edge rushers, has played on just 48 percent of the snaps.

Stock down

Though they had their hands full against a stout and savvy 49ers defensive line, guards Blake Brandel and Ed Ingram struggled at times in pass protection, a recurring issue on the interior for the Vikings for the last several seasons.

Injury report

Jefferson was “feeling pretty good” on Monday, O’Connell said, after he was forced out of the game with a bruised quadriceps. O’Connell sounded optimistic about Jefferson, who missed seven games last season with a severe hamstring strain, returning to action this week.

He’ll be evaluated on a daily basis for potential participation in practice, along with OLB Dallas Turner, who left the game with a knee injury.

Addison will face a bigger challenge in making it back to the field after an ankle injury in the season opener kept him out of practice last week and on the inactive list against the 49ers.

“We’ll see if we can maybe get him involved in the week here as we push forward, but very much questionable,” O’Connell said. “Hoping to have him, but also want to make sure we’re smart with him, knowing it’s a long season.”

Key number

6.08 — The average rushing yards the Vikings gained on 24 attempts against the 49ers, their best rate in the O’Connell era. Their average of 7.46 yards per play was the second-best under O’Connell, according to Sportradar, trailing only the Week 16 loss to Detroit (7.65) last season.

Up next

The Vikings host Houston on Sunday, matching two of the 10 teams in the league that began the week unbeaten. The Texans will bring with them wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive end Danielle Hunter, the two former Vikings stars who entered the NFL together in the 2015 draft.