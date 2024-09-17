Manzardo homers, Clase gets 46th save as Guardians rally past Twins 4-3 to tighten grip on Central

Rookie Kyle Manzardo hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the eighth inning and Emmanuel Clase recorded his 46th save as the Cleveland Guardians rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Monday night to tighten their grip on the AL Central.

With Josh Naylor on second after a double, Manzardo connected on the first pitch from Griffin Jax (4-5), sending it deep into the right-field seats for his third homer to trigger an eruption of joy in Cleveland's dugout and throughout Progressive Field.

“I'm so happy for him,” said Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, who was overcome with emotion during his postgame news conference. “Everyone who grows up wanting to play baseball has dreamed of that moment happening. The smile on his face looking back at our dugout, that was incredible.”

Vogt paused to compose himself.

Support Local News When breaking news happens, MPR News provides the context you need. Help us meet the significant demands of these newsgathering efforts.

“My favorite part is Naylor at second base standing there watching it and cheering, waiting for him at home plate with a smile on his face,” Vogt said, his eyes reddened by tears. “To see two teammates come together like that, that's powerful stuff.”

Manzardo said his trip around the bases was unforgettable.

“I floated a little bit,” he said. “I don’t remember all of it, honestly.”

Their MLB-leading 40th come-from-behind win moved the Guardians 7 1/2 games ahead of the defending division champion Twins. It also reduced Cleveland's magic number for clinching a playoff berth to two.

Clase, who has built a strong argument for Cy Young consideration, worked the ninth for his 33rd consecutive save and No. 46 this season, tying him with José Mesa (1995) for the club's single-season record.

“It’s really special,” Clase said of catching Mesa. “It's all about the focus, being able to stay focused on every single pitch and to execute every single pitch when I get the chance to pitch.”

Rookie Andrew Walters (1-0) picked up his first career win as Cleveland's top-ranked bullpen threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings to bail out starter Matthew Boyd, who didn't get out of the third.

Pablo López pitched into the seventh inning for the Twins, but Minnesota's bullpen couldn't protect the lead.

Byron Buxton hit a two-run single for the Twins, who dropped to 8-2 against the Guardians in 2024.

Minnesota's division chances are essentially done, and every loss puts a possible wild-card spot in jeopardy.

“Our margin of error keeps shrinking and shrinking,” said López. "Now it's to the point we got to take it one game at a time, one pitch at a time, one at-bat at a time. Today will be a tough pill to swallow.

“We still have a shot. Everyone's aware of the standings. There's a scoreboard wherever you go.”

The Twins took a 3-0 lead in the third and chased Boyd, who gave up a double to Carlos Correa and then hurt himself by loading the bases with a pair of two-out walks.

Correa scored on a passed ball and Buxton brought in Minnesota's next two runs with a single that deflected off Boyd's glove into center. As Guardians second baseman Giménez tried to reach it behind the bag, he collided with umpire Chad Fairchild, who was doing all he could to get out of the way.

Giménez needed a few minutes to gather himself but stayed in.

Guardians All-Star left fielder and leadoff hitter Steven Kwan missed his fourth straight game with lower back soreness. Kwan went through a strenuous pregame workout and Vogt said the team should have a better handle on a timeframe for Kwan's return Tuesday.

Kwan is batting just .201 in the second half after leading MLB with a .352 average at the All-Star break.

Trainer’s room

Guardians: Vogt said RHP Alex Cobb (middle finger blister) is scheduled to throw a bullpen in “the next couple days” and providing there no setbacks, he's expected to be sent out for a minor league rehab start. The 36-year-old has only made three starts since Cleveland acquired him in a July trade from San Francisco.

Up next

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (3-9, 5.23 ERA) starts Tuesday's game against Twins rookie RHP Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.11).