Crime in the U.S. fell in 2023, FBI data show

New FBI data show violent crime and property crime both fell in 2023 compared to the previous year. Samuel Corum | Getty Images North America

Crime overall in the U.S. fell in 2023 compared to a year earlier, with significant decreases in murder and rape, according to new FBI data released Monday.

The statistics, published in the FBI’s Summary of Crime in the Nation 2023 report, show a continued downward trend in crime across the country after it surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall violent crime dropped by an estimated 3 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the FBI report. The largest decreases were seen in murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, which fell an estimated 11.6 percent. Rape also saw a sharp decrease, falling by an estimated 9.4 percent.

Property crime also was down nationwide, dropping 2.4 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year. Burglary and larceny-theft saw decreases of 7.6 percent and 4.4 percent respectively. Motor vehicle theft, however, saw a significant jump. It was up 12.6 percent in 2023 compared to 2022.

The FBI’s annual report is based on data submitted by law enforcement agencies around the country. For the 2023 report, the FBI says it received data from agencies the cover more than 315 million people. It also includes every city with a population of more than 1 million.

